One of the wellness industry's most comprehensive studies reveals Miami, FL as the healthiest city in the U.S. for the third consecutive year

Mindbody Announces Annual Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America According to Company's 2022 Wellness Index Report One of the wellness industry's most comprehensive studies reveals Miami, FL as the healthiest city in the U.S. for the third consecutive year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the much-anticipated ranking of the Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America as part of its 2022 Mindbody Wellness Index. For the third year in a row, Miami, FL was ranked as the Healthiest City in America, followed by Los Angeles and San Diego.

The annual Mindbody Wellness Index, one of the wellness industry's most comprehensive studies, aims to provide a holistic view of wellness across America by considering several factors including workout habits, commitment to sufficient sleep, stress levels, connection to community and spirituality, among other wellness behaviors and attitudes.

To calculate this annual ranking, Mindbody surveyed 16,000 adults in the 50 most populated US cities and ranked those cities from healthiest to least through a proprietary scoring algorithm.

"For the third year in a row, Miami residents continue to prove their impressive dedication to health and wellness," said Josh McCarter, Mindbody CEO. "Through Mindbody's annual ranking of the Healthiest Cities in America, we aim to provide a detailed glimpse into the health and wellness of America's largest urban centers. As the wellness industry comes together to rebound, almost 80% of people agree that wellness is more important than ever. And, with that, we are seeing the definition of wellness change as Americans place more emphasis on non-physical dimensions of wellness, such as mental, social and intellectual. Miami serves as an example of this evolution with the highest number of residents that feel connected to their community, which is a strong component of social wellness."

Miami retained its title as the Healthiest City in America through its commitment to several dimensions of wellness. Of the 50 U.S. cities surveyed, Miami ranked highest in residents who exercise at least once a week and residents who exercise for 90 minutes or more per week. Working out later in the day is very popular in Miami, earning the city the title of most likely to book an evening workout in the recently released 2021 ClassPass Fitness & Beauty Trends Report. Miami residents also ranked as the least stressed, most well-rested and most connected to their community.

Four of the healthiest cities in America hailed from The Golden State of California. Los Angeles earned the title of Second Healthiest City in America, followed by San Diego in third place, San Francisco in sixth place and San Jose in seventh place.

Los Angeles moved up from seventh place in 2021 to second place this year by ranking highly across a variety of factors. The city ranks third in residents who feel spiritually fulfilled, boasts a high number of non-smokers, and has a high number of residents who exercise at least 90 minutes per week. The 2021 ClassPass Fitness & Beauty Trends Report also revealed Los Angelenos as the most likely to book outdoor workouts.

Also notably, Raleigh, North Carolina made a significant jump up the list, moving from rank 28 to 10 this year. Raleigh residents incorporated healthier habits into their lives in the last 12 months, including a decrease in excessive alcohol consumption and an increase in percentage of residents who exercise at least 90 minutes per week.

2022 Mindbody Wellness Index Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America:

Miami, Fla. Los Angeles, Calif. San Diego, Calif. Atlanta, Ga. Washington, D.C. San Francisco, Calif. San Jose, Calif. Austin, Texas Seattle, Wash. Raleigh, N.C.

*View the full list of 2022 Mindbody Wellness Index Healthiest Cities rankings here

In addition to the city rankings, the Mindbody Wellness Index identified seven wellness trends to watch in 2022. The most in demand wellness trends for 2022 will include: increased interest in immune health, intellectual wellness, mental wellness, sexual wellness, facial exercises and pets and wellness along with an increased influence of workout classes on consumer discovery of new music.

To view all 2022 Wellness Index resources, visit https://www.mindbodyonline.com/wellness-index.

About the Mindbody Wellness Index



The Mindbody Wellness Index looks at American health across multiple dimensions of wellness: physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, environmental, social, sexual, financial, and occupational.

Mindbody administered an online survey to over 16,000 American adults in the 50 largest cities in the U.S. The survey included a variety of behavioral, attitudinal, and preference questions related to consumer engagement in wellness and health behaviors, including workout habits, stress levels, self-care routines, wellness budgets, spirituality, familial relationships, connection to community and other wellness behaviors amid a pandemic.

About Mindbody



Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindbody