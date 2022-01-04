KUDO BRINGS ZOOM TO ITS AWARD-WINNING INTERPRETER MARKETPLACE, MAKING MULTILINGUAL MEETINGS MORE ACCESSIBLE

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUDO Inc., the multilingual meeting SaaS company today announces the launch of their KUDO app on the Zoom App Marketplace, giving KUDO users seamless access to Zoom while also giving them on-demand access to KUDO's network of 12,000 professional interpreters.

KUDO brings Zoom to its award-winning interpreter marketplace, giving KUDO users on-demand access to KUDO’s network of 12,000 professional interpreters.

KUDO makes it easier than ever for Zoom participants to experience high quality live interpretation

KUDO provides its users a groundbreaking interpreter booking and scheduling platform, recently recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the "100 Amazing Innovations Changing How We Live." The platform offers real-time availability, instant booking confirmations and automated payment processing, matching professional interpreters to meetings based on their language specificity, skillset and availability. The integration of Zoom into KUDO makes it easier than ever for Zoom participants to experience high quality live interpretation in 200+ spoken and sign languages.

"As demand increases for multilingual solutions in the virtual meeting space, KUDO reduces administrative overhead in booking interpreters by offering a level of convenience and quality assurance unrivaled by any language-as-a-service platform," notes KUDO Co-founder and CEO Fardad Zabetian.

KUDO allows clients to book interpreters in as little as 2 hours prior to a scheduled event. This app is based on technology previously launched in January 2021 on KUDO's own multilingual video conferencing platform. Designed to remove back-office pain points for meeting planners, KUDO improves interpreters' schedule visibility and worldwide client reach. All KUDO Pro interpreters are vetted for experience, subject matter expertise, IT and their connectivity infrastructure.

"In the past year, we've seen a tremendous increase in demand for interpretation within Zoom meetings and events. By integrating Zoom into KUDO, KUDO has made it seamless and simple for KUDO's users to easily leverage their network of certified interpreters in Zoom meetings," says Robert Mews, Lead Product Manager, Marketplace for Zoom.

With unparalleled domain expertise in multilingual meetings, the New York based startup combines technology with the largest network of highly trained professional interpreters to improve the virtual meeting experience. This marriage of human expertise and technological innovation has led KUDO to develop AI-generated captions, automated glossary creation and terminology assistance for interpreters. A forthcoming patent-pending rate of speech speedometer is also being developed to enhance the virtual meeting experience and make virtual meetings and events accessible and inclusive.

"When looking at the future of online meetings, the language barrier is the last obstacle to getting people truly connected and KUDO provides a seamless solution to overcome this challenge. Our talented engineers are in the process of multiple new products and integrations with other major players within the collaboration space. All moving in the same direction towards the ultimate goal of giving everyone the power to understand and to be understood. Stay tuned, our KUDO team is just getting started," concluded Fardad Zabetian.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KUDO, Inc.