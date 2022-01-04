Kinder Joy® Launches National Park Foundation Partnership and Toy Line and Gives Families a Chance to Win an Annual National Park Pass The National Park Foundation Toy Line and "Explore the Wild" Sweepstakes encourages families to explore the outdoors and North American wildlife

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Joy®, the delicious treat plus toy made especially to help parents create special surprising moments for their children, is releasing new limited edition National Park Foundation eggs that feature 16 new toys of North American animals. In celebration of its partnership with the National Park Foundation, Kinder Joy is launching the "Explore the Wild" Sweepstakes through which 500 winners will receive an "America the Beautiful – National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass" granting a family access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country.

The new Kinder Joy line features North American animals including a bald eagle, alligator, polar bear, orca whale, raccoon and more to ignite kid's curiosity about North American wildlife. The National Park Foundation limited edition eggs can also be used with Applaydu, the app that brings Kinder Joy toys to life through augmented reality in a fun world of discovery and imagination. Applaydu is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

"Our new toy collection is inspired in animals that can be found throughout North America, this is why we are excited to partner with the National Park Foundation and share the same goal of trying to connect as many families as possible to our national parks and wildlife," said Felipe Riera Michelotti, Vice President of Marketing Kinder Joy and Seasonal Products at Ferrero. "As a brand, Kinder Joy is all about surprising experiences and building memories for families, and what better way to do so than by crossing off those travel bucket lists with a joyful trip to our national parks this year."

Now through January 30, 2022, Kinder Joy is inviting families to share their resolution by commenting on the promotional post on @kinderus Instagram or on @kinderus Twitter using the hashtag #ExploretheWildSweeps. A total of 500 winners will be selected on a weekly basis throughout the month. Winners will receive an America the Beautiful Pass, which provides access to thousands of federal recreation sites, including national parks, for a year.

There are more than 400 national parks in the United States and Kinder Joy, along with the National Park Foundation, wants to help families make the most out of their wish list by exploring a variety of parks. To further set families up for success, parents will have access to various planning materials to help prepare for their trips to the parks.

"The National Park Foundation not only works to protect wildlife and park lands but also to educate and engage youth, connecting people everywhere to the wonder of parks," said Jason Corzine, Vice President of Resource Management at the National Park Foundation. "Thanks to support from partners and donors like Kinder Joy, the National Park Foundation is able to conserve wildlife and open kids' eyes to the world around them through inspiring experiences in nature."

Families can explore more about North American animals, including wildlife facts, through the brand's "Explore the Wild" YouTube series. The series will highlight family bonding, learning and fun through learn-along activities, family segments and more.

To find out more, visit https://www.kinder.com/us/en/sweeps and follow along on social through Kinder US, Twitter and Instagram.

Kinder Joy "Explore the Wild" Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older with a valid email and Instagram and/or Twitter account as of the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00AM (ET) on January 3, 2022 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on January 30, 2022, subject to entry deadline of 11:59:59 PM. For complete details, including entry requirements and prizing details/restrictions, see Official Rules available at www.kinder.com/us/en/sweeps. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054

About Kinder Joy®

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A. Inc, the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category.

For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

Media Contact:

Amanda Yodice

ayodice@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrero North America