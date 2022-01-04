Hyundai Motor America Reports December, Q4 and 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 51,340 units, a 23% decrease compared with December 2020. Retail sales declined 11%.
"2021 was a highly-successful year for the Hyundai brand and our retail partners," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We navigated a variety of challenges and sold the most retail units in our history, increasing our retail market share nearly a full point. Shopping activity and consumer interest in our product portfolio remains high, and we are focused on meeting that demand in 2022 and continuing our ascent in the market."
Q4 Results
In the fourth quarter, Hyundai sold 152,446 total (-15%) and 148,169 retail (-5%) units.
2021 Results
For the year, Hyundai sold 738,081 total vehicles, a 19% increase compared with 2020 and the third best year in company history. Venue (+50%), Kona (+18%), Tucson (+22%), Palisade (+5%) and Nexo (+107%) established new annual total sales records.
On the retail front, Hyundai sold 694,349 retail units, the highest yearly retail sales total ever, for a 23% gain. Hyundai fleet sales in 2021 were down 24%, representing 6% of total volume.
December, Q4 and Year-to-Date Total Sales Summary
Dec-21
Dec-20
% Chg
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
% Chg
2021 YTD
2020 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
51,340
66,278
-23%
152,446
178,844
-15%
738,081
622,269
19%
December Product and Corporate Activities
- Consumer Electronics Show: Later today at 3 p.m. PT, Hyundai will present its future vision for robotics and the metaverse during the company's CES press conference; livestream available here
- IONIQ 5 Sales: Hyundai delivered the all-new, all-electric IONIQ 5 to the first customers on both the west and east coasts
- Tucson XRT: Hyundai introduced the rugged 2022 Tucson XRT trim
- KBB Best Buy Award: The 2022 Santa Fe was selected as the 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award in the 2-Row Midsize SUV segment
- Kentucky Donations: Hyundai and its Kentucky dealers announced donations of $150,000 to support Western Kentucky following the recent tornadoes
Model Total Sales
Vehicle
Dec-21
Dec-20
% Chg
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
% Chg
2021 YTD
2020 YTD
%Chg
Accent
844
1,559
-46%
4,778
3,660
31%
19,614
15,975
23%
Elantra
5,193
10,849
-52%
18,316
30,372
-40%
124,422
105,475
18%
Ioniq
1,361
2,039
-33%
4,329
4,331
0%
19,885
13,570
47%
Ioniq 5
153
0
---
153
0
---
153
0
---
Kona
5,299
8,349
-37%
19,141
23,440
-18%
90,069
76,253
18%
Nexo
37
13
185%
148
70
111%
430
208
107%
Palisade
6,882
8,123
-15%
21,866
22,078
-1%
86,539
82,661
5%
Santa Cruz
3,000
0
---
7,049
0
---
10,042
0
---
Santa Fe
8,698
12,500
-30%
22,415
30,337
-26%
112,071
100,757
11%
Sonata
3,514
8,059
-56%
12,682
23,871
-47%
93,142
76,997
21%
Tucson
13,842
11,881
17%
34,902
32,518
7%
150,949
123,657
22%
Veloster
71
267
-73%
372
1,006
-63%
2,112
7,591
-72%
Venue
2,446
2,639
-7%
6,295
7,161
-12%
28,653
19,125
50%
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 730,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
