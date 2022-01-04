HMH to Present at the Citi AppsEconomy Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH (Nasdaq: HMHC) today announced that Jack Lynch, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Joe Abbott, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Citi AppsEconomy Conference 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

The Company's fireside chat is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. A link to the live webcast and audio replay of the virtual event will be available via the Company's website, ir.hmhco.com. The replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

Direct link: https://kvgo.com/citi-apps-economy-conference/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-co-jan-2022

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Chris Symanoskie, IRC

VP, Investor Relations

410-215-1405

Chris.Symanoskie@hmhco.com

Media Relations

Bianca Olson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

617-351-3841

Bianca.Olson@hmhco.com

