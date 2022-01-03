Newmark Announces Agreement with Leading Commercial Real Estate Services Group in Poland

NEW YORK and WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc., today announced that it has fortified its presence in the Central and Eastern European ('CEE') market through an agreement with a leading commercial real estate group in Poland. The team will provide a full spectrum of client services in Poland and the surrounding area, operating as Newmark Polska.

Newmark's Chief Revenue Officer Lou Alvarado (R), Chief Executive Officer of Global Corporate Services Rick Bertasi (L), pictured with Piotr Kaszyński, Managing Partner of Newmark Polska, at Newmark's New York, NY HQ

The agreement underscores Newmark's successes in bolstering its presence throughout Europe , the Middle East and Africa .

The 45-person team of real estate professionals based in Warsaw, Wrocław, Tricity and Krakow will benefit from combined resources, technology and product offerings to support Newmark's growing roster of clients in CEE. Led by industry veteran Piotr Kaszyński, the group offers services including tenant representation, market research, valuation and project management. The team will also leverage Newmark's global capital markets expertise, which equips clients with enhanced access to investment opportunities in North America and around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kaszyński and his team to the Newmark platform. Aligning ourselves with one of Poland's leading CRE teams is part of our strategy to build greater capabilities in CEE, a dynamic and evolving market," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin. "Poland's robust and diversified economy, which is benefiting from healthy GDP growth and low unemployment, signals substantial opportunity for the team across numerous business lines."

The enhanced regional presence will enable Newmark to better serve its clients' needs in Poland, where Newmark operates an existing Warsaw office focused on consulting, lease administration and facilities management. The country currently boasts record-breaking levels of market activity, and companies increasingly identify Poland as a target destination for a variety of functions, including nearshore technology and back-office operations.

The agreement underscores Newmark's successes in bolstering its presence throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa ('EMEA'). Earlier this year, the company commenced its International Referrals program covering EMEA, and recently announced new regional leaders within its International Capital Markets and Valuations practices, in addition to the expansion of Newmark's own flexible office platform through the acquisition of two agile workspace providers in 2021: Knotel and Deskeo. In December, Newmark named Stuart Logan as Executive Managing Director of its Valuation & Advisory service line in EMEA.

"Our growing presence throughout EMEA is critical to our mission of serving the full spectrum of commercial clients whose needs are increasingly global in scale and reach," said Richard Bertasi, who joined as CEO of Newmark Global Corporate Services in 2021. "The Newmark Polska team aligns perfectly with the broader ambitions of our organization, having demonstrated a keen understanding of the dynamics of commercial real estate in our current climate."

Newmark Polska will build on the local team's recent track record of completing complex transactions, including the representation of world-class brands. In total, the group facilitated over 470,000 square meters in industrial and office transactions in 2020 alone.

"We look forward to this new chapter for our practice," said Piotr Kaszyński, Newmark Polska Managing Partner. "Newmark continues to demonstrate the wherewithal to invest in the best-in-class resources and talent to comprehensively serve the needs of its clients. Having evaluated Newmark's extensive platform over the years, we are confident in our ability to offer first-rate advisory services at the local, national, regional and global levels. As Newmark's business partner, we can now collaborate with the entire Newmark network to meet client needs going to or from Poland."

