PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ: PLTK) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than January 24, 2022 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired ordinary shares of Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLTK) in connection with Playtika's January 15, 2021 initial public offering; and/or (ii) Playtika securities between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of §§11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and §§ 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On or about January 15, 2021, Playtika conducted its IPO, offering 18,518,500 shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $27 per share for anticipated proceeds of approximately $479,999,520.

According to the complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that (i) the Company's year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (ii) the success of the Company's game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iii) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company's revenue and earnings; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. While the Company's revenue beat expectations by $57.97 million, its GAAP earnings per share of $0.09 missed consensus estimates by $0.04.

On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $.93 per share, or 3.47%, to close at $25.89 per share on May 11, 2021.

Then, on November 3, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, and GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05.

That same day, on an earnings call with investors and analysts discussing the Company's Q3 2021 results, Defendant Robert Antokol ("Antokol"), Playtika's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and Defendant Craig Abrahams ("Abrahams"), Playtika's Chief Financial Officer, revealed that two of the games in Playtika's portfolio yielded disappointing revenues for the quarter.

On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $6.80 per share, or 23.3%, to close at $22.72 on November 3, 2021. As of the time this Complaint was filed, Playtika ordinary shares continue to trade below the Offering price, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 24, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

