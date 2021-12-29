European and US Natural Gas Prices Rise On Supply Shortage Fears

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russia's inactive Nord Stream 2 pipeline and cold weather forecasts through the end of December caused a rally in European natural gas futures and sent US natural gas futures up 4% on Monday. The 11% jump in European gas prices should keep US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs. Recent months have seen global gas prices hit record highs as utilities across the globe scrambled for LNG cargoes from the US and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. With gas prices around $35 per mmBtu in Asia and $38 in Europe, compared with about $4 in the US, buyers around the world will likely continue purchasing all the LNG the US can produce. Amidst this storm of rising natural gas prices, soaring demand, and tight supply, natural gas companies such as NG Energy International Corp. (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF), Camber Energy (NYSE: CEI), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC), and Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) could be looking at massive gains for shareholders as they leverage increased cash flows.

NG Energy International Corp. (TSXV:GASX) (OTCQX:GASXF) continues to make critical headway on its path to production at its Maria Conchita project in Colombia.. The Company just announced completion of the production facilities and 14 KM pipeline connecting Maria Conchita to the national pipeline infrastructure. Once testing of the facilities are complete and a production license is granted, the Company will be able to bring the Aruchara-1 well online. In September of this year, NG Energy also announced the National Authority of Environmental Licenses approved the development of 22 wells at the company's SINU-9 project. SINU-9 is a large 311,353 acre block adjacent to Canacol Energy (TSX:CNE), Colombia's largest independent natural gas producer, which produced 183 MMSCFPD in 2021 right next door.

In order to expedite milestones, NG Energy closed a non-brokered private placement in October for gross proceeds of C$8 million to help accelerate the Company's fully funded 4 well drilling program at SINU-9. The money raised will allow the Company to build the necessary roads and drilling pads concurrently instead of consecutively, saving several weeks per well. It will also allow NG Energy to install a dewatering capillary system at the Istanbul-1 well at Maria Conchita which should allow the well to be completed and put into production.

NG Energy's focus on natural gas puts the company in a strategic position to gain from the global energy transition towards renewable energy, while tapping into Colombia's premium-priced gas market. For more information on NG International Corp. (TSXV:GASX) (OTCQX:GASXF), click here .

Natural Gas Companies Prioritize Shareholder Value

Camber Energy (NYSEAmerican: CEI), a provider of custom energy solutions to commercial and industrial organizations, secured an exclusive IP license for a patented carbon capture system. This UP acquisition will position the company as a leader in helping other companies meet their power generation needs while reducing their carbon footprints in compliance with regulatory requirements. Through the IP agreement, Camber Energy will have access to ESG Clean Energy LLC's patent rights and knowledge in stationary electric power generation and the use of heat in capturing carbon dioxide.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is accelerating its value to shareholders with the acquisition of Primexx Energy Partners. The company announced an agreement to acquire the leasehold interests and gas, oil, and infrastructure assets of Primexx, a private oil and gas company in the Delaware Basin. Through the agreement, Callon Petroleum will be positioned to deliver long-term value to shareholders while strengthening its financial position. This acquisition also supports the company's development projects within the Delaware basin with Primexx's infrastructure bringing an additional 300 identified core net locations.

Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) reported a 10.2% increase in its natural gas production in the first half of 2021 and a net income of COP 9.4 trillion, making it the best quarter yet for Ecopetrol Group. The company also strengthened its position in the Asian market with the incorporation of a company in Singapore. On the exploration front, the company completed drilling 8 wells in the first half of 2021 with cumulative production of 908,535 for the exploratory assets.

In an update to its Clearwater appraisal program, Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) announced that the program exceeded the company's expectations with the high production results. The program increased its production from zero in January 2021 to more than 2,300 bbl/d in August. The company also expanded its partnership with the Peavine Metis Settlement increasing its positions to 80 contiguous sections. The company also has plans to drill an additional two clear water wells later this year and expand 12-18 wells in 2022.

Natural gas companies such as NG Energy International Corp. (TSXV:GASX) (OTCQX:GASXF) are positioned to bring in more value to shareholders as the global energy crisis spreads amidst rising demand for winter.

For more information on NG Energy International Corp. (TSXV:GASX) (OTCQX:GASXF), click here.

