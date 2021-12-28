ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the New Year on the horizon, many of us will review what took place over the past 12 months and begin to focus on what we can improve on in 2022. Whether the goal is to get more exercise, be more productive, learn new skills, or something else, this is when we create a list of goals to achieve over the coming year.

Toastmasters Offers 7 Tips for Making New Year’s Resolutions Stick

To help make 2022 the year that your goals are met, Toastmasters International offers these 7 tips that will help you to accomplish your resolutions.

Be realistic. Having lofty goals is commendable, however, it's important to make sure they are realistic, or you may end up feeling frustrated that they are too difficult to achieve. Be specific. Make concrete goals. For example, instead of selecting an ambiguous goal like losing weight, focus on a specific goal you can commit to, like losing a certain number of pounds by a future date. Plan ahead. It's never a good idea to make your resolutions on New Year's Eve. Instead of waiting until the Times Square ball is about to drop, give your goals and resolutions some thought well before the New Year arrives. Make a list of resolutions and check on them regularly. Writing your goals down makes them tangible. Checking back on your resolutions and goals often will help keep you on track to meet them. Start small. Once again, be realistic and honest with yourself. Start with a goal that is easy to achieve in a short time to gain a sense of accomplishment. Make the resolutions specific and time-bound. Hold yourself accountable. Sharing your goals and experiences with family and friends will help keep you focused on meeting your objectives. Some people have also found that having an accountability partner helps them stay on track. Celebrate your successes. Your confidence will grow with each goal you achieve. Keep working on your list and stay positive.

"Creating new standards for yourself or crafting new goals to begin the new year is an exciting tradition and a great way to step into your potential over the next 12 months," says Margaret Page, Toastmasters 2021-22 International President. "Many resolutions can be tough to achieve, and it's easy to fall back into old patterns or habits. Understanding your "why," and having a solid network and accountability team is key to staying the course and reaching your desired results"

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

