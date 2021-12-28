Intrivo launches 2Gather, a groundbreaking test+tech COVID-19 solution for individuals and businesses to ensure that events and meetings are held safely Intrivo's 2Gather is the first all-in-one, safe-gathering solution which enables event and meeting hosts to provide affordable, rapid COVID-19 tests to attendees, and validate their COVID-19 testing status privately and securely, thereby reducing the risk of transmission

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrivo, a U.S.-based health-tech leader, announced today the launch of 2Gather, a new service that makes it easy for individuals and businesses to provide Intrivo's market-leading On/Go™ rapid COVID-19 self-tests to participants invited to in-person events, meetings, and gatherings – from holiday celebrations to weddings, business meetings, social gatherings, workout classes and beyond. Now more than ever, as Omicron continues to surge, 2Gather with On/Go offers a safe, convenient and affordable solution to help everyone ring in the New Year with friends and family without risking our health and well-being. On/Go, one of the first FDA-authorized rapid self-tests, provides results that are 95% accurate in just 10 minutes through a best-in-class mobile app. Event and meeting hosts, including individuals and small to medium businesses, can now make their events much safer in minutes and do so affordably through the On/Go app. By using 2Gather, event hosts can purchase discounted tests for their guests to receive them for free. Guests are sent a link to enter their shipping details and have an On/Go test sent directly to their home. 2Gather privately notifies the host when guests have completed their tests, enabling peace of mind for all attendees. In accordance with recent CDC recommendations to self-test before indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination or symptom status, 2Gather is an easy-to-use, convenient, and affordable solution for people to safely return to in-person activities with confidence. The On/Go app with the 2Gather solution is available for free on iOS and Android .

"After almost two years of living apart, individuals and organizations alike are eager to return to more in-person activities like holiday and social gatherings, weddings and work events. In order to do so safely, event and meeting organizers should take proactive steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, starting with real-time rapid testing," said Ron Gutman, co-CEO of Intrivo. "At Intrivo, we're committed to combining the best testing technology, biochemistry, and user experience to help people get back to doing the things they love, with the people who matter most. After hearing from family and friends about their challenges brought forth by the pandemic, our team was inspired to move quickly to create an innovative solution that addresses these issues and allows people to gather safely in person. Now with our new 2Gather test+tech solution, we're able to offer an affordable and easy-to-use option for people to seamlessly track testing status for their event guests and help everyone stay safe while enjoying each other's company."

To learn more about 2Gather and use it for your next event, visit LetsOnGo.com . On/Go tests are widely available at leading retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, Publix and many others.

About Intrivo

Intrivo is a leading health-tech company harnessing the power of AI and user-centered design to help control COVID-19 while preparing the world to tackle the next health challenges and helping everyone live happier, healthier, safer lives.

In the past year, Intrivo has served customers from Federal and State governments, to large employers, to healthcare systems, to the leading retailers, all the way to entertainment venues and cruise-lines. Intrivo has delivered tens of millions of FDA-authorized COVID-19 tests worldwide, achieved multiple FDA and other authorizations across a variety of markets, while leveraging its superior patent-pending technology to help population health managers, and millions of users everywhere gain true peace of mind. While the company is currently focused on the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is actively expanding its solutions to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for both consumers and enterprises alike. To learn more about Intrivo and its world-class, tech-driven solutions, please visit www.intrivo.com .

The On/Go™ COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

Media Contact:

Jessica Savarese

jessica.savarese@ruderfinn.com

2Gather Event Page

2Gather by On/Go

On/Go Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intrivo)

Intrivo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intrivo)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intrivo