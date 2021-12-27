radius financial group, inc. Announces New Advisory Board Member, Rob Chrisman

NORWELL, Mass., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- radius financial group inc., a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably superior experience to clients, announced the addition of a new Advisory Board member, Rob Chrisman. The radius Advisory Board helps to shape new solutions and go-to-market strategies that meet the dynamic needs of customers, partners and industry alike, at all stages of the traditional and digital journey.

Rob Chrisman, Founder Chrisman, LLC (www.robchrisman.com)

Most know Rob from the mortgage commentary he sends out six days a week, but he began his career in mortgage banking - primarily capital markets - 36 years ago in 1985 with First California Mortgage, assisting in Secondary Marketing until 1988, when he joined Tuttle & Co., a leading mortgage pipeline risk management firm. He was an account manager and partner at Tuttle & Co. until 1996, when Rob moved to Scotland with his family for 9 months.

He returned to the United States in mid-1997 and ran Secondary for Standard Financial, a sub-prime lender in northern California. In late 1997 Rob was hired by CrossLand Mortgage to start and be the president of a sub-prime company named OnCall Mortgage (a division of CrossLand). OnCall Mortgage was in existence until Wells Fargo purchased First Security Bank (the owner of CrossLand) at the end of 2000.

Rob then joined CMG Mortgage, as the Director of Secondary Marketing. In early 2003 he re-joined Tuttle Risk Management Services, Inc. TRMS (which became Compass Analytics, now Black Knight) providing mortgage pipeline risk management for mortgage companies and thrifts that seek to originate and sell loans into the secondary market. In November of 2006 Rob left TRMS to become the Director of Capital Markets for RPM Mortgage, a retail residential lender, leaving there in late 2008 to focus not only on publishing a widely read daily market commentary on current mortgage events but also on his family.

He is on the Board of Directors of Inheritance Funding Corporation, a financial services company which advances capital to heirs, of AXIS Appraisal Management, and of the California MBA. He is also a member of the Secure Settlements Advisory Board and an associate of the STRATMOR Group. Rob has provided expert witness services for mortgage and real estate-related cases and has lectured to groups around the country.

Rob holds a BS from California Polytech, San Luis Obispo and an MBA from UC Berkeley.

Current radius Advisory Board members include:

Joseph L. Garrett , Principal, Garrett, McAuley & Co.

Jeff Lundgren , Financial Services Executive, Board Member

Kevin Malloy , Commercial Real Estate Executive

Anthony Coniglio , Chief Executive Officer, NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

Jay Brinkmann , Principal, BrinkEcon

Jennifer Whip, Principal, Cambridge One, LLC

Rob Chrisman , Founder, Chrisman, LLC

Keith Polaski, co-founder of radius financial group says, "Rob's deep understanding of the mortgage capital markets, all things mortgage, and extensive industry network will be invaluable to radius as we grow forward." Adding, "I'm an avid reader of Rob's daily newsletter, it's an honor to have him on our team and I look forward to working with him."

