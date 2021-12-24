VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Watercrest Senior Living communities, the holiday season includes a month-long celebration complete with the sights, sounds, smells and special traditions unique to each and every resident. Amidst the traditions of baking cookies, decorating ornaments, and rejoicing in nostalgic music, the residents of Watercrest Senior Living communities across the southeast were challenged to the 4th annual Watercrest Holiday Card Competition.

Watercrest Senior Living's Annual Holiday Card Competition Recognizes Resident Artist Diane Burazer at Watercrest Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care

More than forty residents showcased their artistic talents, submitting beautiful watercolors, oils and sketches along with messages of joy, peace, and blessings. Entries were displayed in the Watercrest home office in Vero Beach, Florida for voting. Judges selected Diane Burazer of Watercrest Indian Land as the 2021 Holiday Card image winner and Alice Coverdale of Market Street Memory Care Palm Coast with the favorite card message. Diane's winning image depicts two young children building a snowman in a winter scene. This is the second year in a row that a resident of Watercrest Indian Land has won the Holiday Card image.

The 2021 Watercrest holiday cards will be printed and distributed across all their senior living communities in the southeast to spread holiday cheer to families, associates and valued partners. Alice Coverdale's winning message inside the card reads:

Family gatherings, the smell of Christmas turkey, cookies baking, carols around the piano, and quietly reminiscing about the memories made…All these magical moments that we hold dear give us that special feeling of home. We here at Watercrest Senior Living wish you the happiest of holidays!

"Our annual Watercrest holiday card contest fosters our Get Connected facet of the Watercrest Live Exhilarated wholeness model," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement for Watercrest Senior Living. "Residents are encouraged to share their talents to promote a more fulfilled lifestyle, while simultaneously inspiring and enriching the lives of others during this Christmas season."

Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care is a newly constructed luxury senior living community by Watercrest Senior Living, artfully designed to meet the unique needs of seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, Indian Land, South Carolina, the community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. For information, please call 803-590-7005.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group