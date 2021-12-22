Financial Professional Releases Comprehensive Guide to Preserving and Helping Protect Wealth

New book details how to take control of your retirement and leave a lasting legacy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Kirsner, MBA, president of Stuart Estate Planning Wealth Advisors has released his latest book, "RETIRE STRONG: Preserve and Help Protect Your Wealth and Leave a Legacy." Kirsner leaned on his more than 27 years of experience guiding his clients to give readers a clear idea of how to help achieve their retirement goals and leave a financial legacy.

Kirsner leads readers through retirement and estate planning strategies using real-world examples. Topics include: Why Use a Financial Professional and Seven Golden Rules for Investing and Advanced Estate Planning.

"For me, helping protect clients' wealth is my top priority," Kirsner said. "Our team creates plans that help our clients to take less risk while building their wealth."

The book also includes an introduction by Kirsner's father, Stuart Estate Planning Founder Stuart Kirsner.

"Craig will help you identify common but potentially costly retirement planning mistakes," Stuart Kirsner said. "Every day, people just like you, people who have worked hard and saved carefully for retirement, make unwise decisions that could ultimately crack their retirement nest egg. This is all avoidable with sensible planning."

About Stuart Estate Planning:

Stuart Estate Planning Wealth Advisors helps their clients with estate planning, wealth management and insurance strategies in South Florida. The family-owned business takes estate planning one step further by partnering with attorneys who create dynasty estate plans, which are designed to be bloodline protected to keep clients' money with their families long after they're gone. Learn more at https://StuartPlanning.com/ .

