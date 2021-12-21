New partners will join the program in an effort to foster collaboration on veterinary care initiatives

dvm360® Welcomes Twenty-One New Partners to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program New partners will join the program in an effort to foster collaboration on veterinary care initiatives

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, is pleased to announce that they have added 21 new partners to their Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

dvm360® is the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, (PRNewsfoto/dvm360®)

"It is my pleasure to welcome 21 new partners to the dvm360® Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of dvm360®. "Alongside the existing partners, I am confident that the newly established partnerships with each of these program members will result in outstanding initiatives within the veterinary profession."

The new partners are:

The SAP program provides partnering advocacy organizations, medical associations, and veterinary schools with international and national reach and visibility. Through the SAP program, dvm360® fosters collaboration and open exchange of information among trusted veterinary professionals for the benefit of the profession. dvm360® works with affiliated partners to share information and highlight the diverse veterinary communities they support.

For a full list of dvm360 SAP partners, click here.

About dvm360®

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences™ dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

SAP Support Team

Melanie Gutierrez, Sales and Marketing Coordinator

mgutierrez@mjhlifesciences.com

John Hydrusko, VP of MultiMedia Animal Care, LLC

jhydrusko@mjhlifesciences.com

Dr. Adam Christman, DVM, CVO

achristman@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE dvm360®