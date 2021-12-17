Transcenta Announces the Appointment of Daniel Weng as CFO

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces the appointment of Daniel Weng as the company's CFO, reporting to Xueming Qian, CEO. As a member of the executive leadership team, Daniel will be fully responsible for the company's financial strategy, performance reporting, capital markets activities and investor relations, helping the company to take a leap forward.

Prior to joining Transcenta, he served as the vice president and Head of finance at CStone Pharmaceuticals, a company listed in HKEX, and has the overall responsibilities for financial functions, where he made tremendous contributions to commercial strategy leading to successful commercial launch in China and Taiwan as well as research and development prioritization. Prior to CStone Pharmaceuticals, he served as the vice president and head of finance at Everest Medicines, a company listed on the HKEX. He led the overall IPO team and partnered with bulge-bracket investment banks for IPO preparation and achieved a successful listing. Prior to that, Daniel served as the CFO of China at Amgen. He was responsible for overall financial operations in China related to commercial operation, research & development activities, business development and strategic collaborations. Before Amgen, Daniel spent nearly 15 years serving as the senior and executive finance professional at multinational companies like GE, Honeywell in China and overseas.

Daniel holds a master's degree from University of Sydney in Finance and Accounting in Australia. He is an Australia CPA and a member of ACCA.

"We are excited about Daniel's joining. His joining will further strengthen our senior leadership team," said Dr. Xueming Qian, CEO of Transcenta. "Daniel brings with over 23 years solid experience in all finance functions with exposures in both biotech and MNCs, and he is a seasoned leader with outstanding track record in both financial operations and capital markets in multiple public companies. I look forward to working with Daniel to grow and bring the company to the next level."

"Transcenta focuses on developing therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders, and is dedicated to develop first-in-class and best-in-class biologics. As an international fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company, Transcenta also has established an experienced and knowledgeable management team. I'm honored to join this excellent team at such an exciting time, hope my financial expertise, management experience and extensive network in biopharmaceutical industry will advance the company's sustainable development in capital markets and promote its value." said Daniel.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta is developing nine therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Transcenta, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Transcenta does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Transcenta with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Transcenta's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Transcenta's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Transcenta, the Directors and the employees of Transcenta assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

Contacts

Public Relations: pr@transcenta.com

Investor Relations: ir@transcenta.com

Business Development: bd@transcenta.com

View original content:

SOURCE Transcenta Holding Limited