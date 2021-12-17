Home values grew a record 19.3% year over year in November, and appreciation accelerated in much of the U.S.

Shifting winds set the stage for unseasonably warm winter housing market Home values grew a record 19.3% year over year in November, and appreciation accelerated in much of the U.S.

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The usual spring thaw in the housing market appears to have come before winter even begins, according to the Zillow® November Market Report .i Home value growth is trending up in most large markets while inventory is trending down, suggesting a more competitive market is in the cards this winter.

U.S. home values rose 1.2% from October and are now 19.3% higher than they were a year ago, a record high for any 12-month period this century. While monthly growth slowed nationally, it accelerated in 30 of the 50 largest metro areas. If this trend continues, the market cooling over the past few months may be short-lived, and this could be an unseasonably warm winter housing market.

"Home buyers angling for a bargain this winter are finding the shelves nearly bare, as inventory has shrunk even faster than in a typical November," says Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker. "Buyers will find some silver linings to this cloudy winter market, like fewer bidding wars and the typical home lingering longer on the market before the seller accepts an offer. But that's small comfort to buyers after a year in which prices have risen by almost 20%."

The fastest monthly home value growth was seen in Nashville (2.6%), Orlando (2.4%) and Atlanta (2.3%); the slowest was in Milwaukee (0.3%), Pittsburgh (0.3%), Detroit (0.5%), Buffalo (0.5%) and Sacramento (0.5%).

A sharp dive in inventory is likely to ramp up competition and possibly push prices up further in coming months. Nationally, the number of for-sale listings is down 6.1% from October and 17.5% from an already low level a year ago. Compared to the pre-pandemic housing market in November 2019, there are 37.8% fewer homes on the market across the U.S. Inventory fell from October in all large metros for which data is available.ii

The inventory dip is especially noteworthy in the context of mortgage forbearance offerings , which have now expired for most borrowers who participated. The end of mortgage forbearance had been expected by some market observers to trigger a wave of forced sales from homeowners unable to make payments once they came due again. Judging by results thus far, the program has achieved its goal of keeping people in their homes.

While home values likely cannot continue to grow at this pace, their climb so far can be explained by market fundamentals that show no sign of reversing any time soon. Demographic realities will likely keep demand high for the foreseeable future, and there is no quick fix for the inventory crunch. Over the next 12 months, Zillow expects home values to rise 14.3%, which would be a significant slowdown from the current pace, but also would have been the highest annual growth in Zillow's records before June. Existing home sales are expected to end 2021 at 6.13 million — 8.6% higher than 2020 — and rise to more than 6.5 million next year.

One small nugget of good news for buyers is that homes lasted one day longer on the market than they did in October, giving buyers a little more time to assess their options. The typical home went pending after 12 days in November compared to 11 the month before.

Rent growth is also slowing as we get deeper into the typically slower winter season. The typical U.S. rent is up 15.2% year over year to $1,867, but monthly growth fell to 0.9%, marking the first month rent has grown less than 1% since March.

Rents are growing fastest in New Orleans (+3.1% month over month), Miami (+2.7%) and Hartford (+1.8%). The typical rent fell from October to November in seven markets, falling most in Buffalo (-1.1%), Minneapolis–St. Paul (-0.4%) and Virginia Beach (-0.3%).

Metropolitan Area* Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) ZHVI – Year-over-Year Change ZHVI – Month-over-Month Change Median Days to Pending Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) ZORI – Year-over-Year Change ZORI – Month-over-Month Change United States $316,368 19.3% 1.2% 12 $1,867 15.2% 0.9% New York, NY $571,556 13.2% 0.6% 34 $2,735 14.6% 0.9% Los Angeles–Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $858,357 17.6% 0.8% 13 $2,735 12.4% 0.9% Chicago, IL $287,131 13.6% 0.9% 17 $1,715 9.4% 0.3% Dallas–Fort Worth, TX $338,194 24.2% 1.6% 17 $1,712 17.7% 1.0% Philadelphia, PA $311,614 15.4% 0.8% 12 $1,730 10.6% 0.8% Houston, TX $275,005 18.9% 1.2% 13 $1,522 11.3% 0.3% Washington, D.C. $523,083 12.3% 0.6% 10 $2,133 10.9% 0.3% Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL $388,878 21.2% 2.0% 18 $2,520 27.3% 2.7% Atlanta, GA $330,218 26.1% 2.3% 9 $1,888 22.7% 0.4% Boston, MA $608,370 14.9% 0.7% 9 $2,555 14.1% 1.1% San Francisco, CA $1,358,518 17.0% 0.7% 13 $3,054 8.8% -0.1% Detroit, MI $225,601 15.9% 0.5% 11 $1,374 11.6% 0.5% Riverside, CA $529,415 26.9% 0.9% 13 $2,467 17.9% 0.2% Phoenix, AZ $422,463 32.4% 1.5% 13 $1,878 26.5% 1.2% Seattle, WA $706,964 21.7% 1.6% N/A $2,184 16.2% 0.2% Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN $350,754 12.9% 0.6% 18 $1,619 5.4% -0.4% San Diego, CA $822,714 23.9% 0.9% 11 $2,748 16.6% 1.0% St. Louis, MO $222,076 14.2% 0.7% 7 $1,203 10.3% 0.8% Tampa, FL $323,040 29.5% 2.1% 6 $1,984 28.4% 1.3% Baltimore, MD $351,507 12.3% 0.7% 10 $1,792 12.1% 1.0% Denver, CO $577,543 22.1% 1.3% 6 $1,905 14.3% 0.1% Pittsburgh, PA $200,382 16.1% 0.3% 17 $1,314 8.5% 0.8% Portland, OR $535,415 18.4% 0.9% 7 $1,817 12.5% 0.2% Charlotte, NC $329,961 26.1% 2.0% 6 $1,701 18.5% 0.8% Sacramento, CA $570,569 22.6% 0.5% N/A $2,210 13.8% 0.6% San Antonio, TX $269,724 20.8% 1.5% 12 $1,386 14.9% 0.3% Orlando, FL $332,633 22.1% 2.4% 8 $1,878 24.0% 1.6% Cincinnati, OH $238,813 16.6% 0.8% 5 $1,396 10.2% 0.6% Cleveland, OH $199,727 16.2% 0.7% 9 $1,184 10.1% 0.5% Kansas City, MO $261,238 18.1% 0.9% 5 $1,257 9.6% 0.8% Las Vegas, NV $391,346 26.1% 1.9% 10 $1,815 25.3% 0.4% Columbus, OH $269,247 16.7% 1.2% 4 $1,359 10.0% 0.8% Indianapolis, IN $239,443 18.7% 1.8% 5 $1,406 13.7% 0.2% San Jose, CA $1,506,129 16.6% 1.0% 10 $3,049 8.1% 0.3% Austin, TX $534,443 43.7% 1.4% 19 $1,790 24.0% -0.1% Virginia Beach, VA $298,156 14.6% 1.0% 35 $1,547 15.2% -0.3% Nashville, TN $384,321 24.9% 2.6% 7 $1,786 18.8% 0.8% Providence, RI $414,993 19.5% 0.9% 12 $1,764 11.9% 0.6% Milwaukee, WI $251,388 14.4% 0.3% 35 $1,151 6.9% -0.1% Jacksonville, FL $314,569 26.4% 2.2% 9 $1,716 23.7% 1.2% Memphis, TN $205,936 19.0% 1.7% 20 $1,449 14.8% -0.1% Oklahoma City, OK $194,998 14.8% 1.3% 7 $1,223 11.5% 0.4% Louisville–Jefferson County, KY $222,357 13.9% 1.0% 7 $1,147 7.9% 1.1% Hartford, CT $295,119 15.8% 0.6% 12 $1,563 9.9% 1.8% Richmond, VA $301,739 14.5% 0.9% 6 $1,499 14.0% 1.7% New Orleans, LA $252,003 14.0% 1.0% 13 $1,373 14.3% 3.1% Buffalo, NY $226,248 20.6% 0.5% 11 $1,122 8.9% -1.1% Raleigh, NC $391,444 29.5% 2.0% 5 $1,657 18.1% 0.5% Birmingham, AL $215,449 16.1% 1.3% 6 $1,277 11.4% 1.5% Salt Lake City, UT $544,529 27.9% 1.0% 7 $1,622 18.5% 0.8%

*Table ordered by market size

