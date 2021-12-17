Premise also finds that concern over an invasion is much greater in Western Ukraine than Eastern Ukraine

Less Than Half of Ukrainians Think it is Likely That Ukraine Will be Invaded by a Foreign Country in the Next Few Months, According to Premise Survey Premise also finds that concern over an invasion is much greater in Western Ukraine than Eastern Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise recently released survey results from within Ukraine about how Ukrainians felt on a number of current events. One of the key findings is that country-wide, less than a majority of all Ukrainians think a foreign invasion is likely (less than 41%). But the eastern regions of Ukraine, including two eastern Ukrainian provinces under control of Russia, think a foreign invasion is far less likely (by a about a 20 point margin) than the western, more traditionally anti-Russian region, does.

The survey also found that about three-fourths of all respondents thought the Biden-Putin phone call was productive. Again, the results showed a difference between east and west Ukraine on whether they were hopeful a resolution of the problem would be found: By a two-to-one margin, 32%-16%, eastern Ukrainians expressed greater hope than western Ukrainians.

Survey respondents gave answers on questions concerning the threat of a foreign invasion to Ukraine, which countries would come to their aid in such an invasion, President Biden's recent telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and more.

Here are some of the most significant findings:

38.6% of Ukrainians think it's either very unlikely or somewhat unlikely that Ukraine would be invaded by a foreign country in the next three months, and 40.9% felt it was somewhat or very likely.

When asked whether they thought President Biden's recent phone call with President Putin, which specifically discussed Ukraine , was productive, an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (75.3%) felt it was either somewhat or very productive with only 24.8% feeling it was either somewhat or very unproductive.

When asked whether President Biden's recent phone call with President Putin made respondents more or less hopeful that the situation in Ukraine would be resolved, 32.3% were somewhat or much more hopeful, only 16.2% were somewhat or much less hopeful, with the remainder ambivalent.

"While there is clearly concern about an invasion, our survey results suggest this may be seen as a bigger deal in Washington, D.C. than in Ukraine itself," said Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise. "Additionally, our geographic breakdown shows that Eastern Ukraine, which would in theory be the front lines of an invasion from Russia, was less concerned about such an invasion than those residents of Western Ukraine. This is likely due to Eastern Ukraine's historic, cultural ties to Russia."

These results are based on a survey of 1,178 Ukrainians conducted from December 9, 2021 to December 11, 2021 via smartphones. The results are then weighted according to the Ukrainian census to accurately reflect the gender, age, and region of residence of the general population.

The full results of the survey can be found here, on Premise's website: https://www.premise.com/findings-on-ukrainian-invasion-concerns/

About Premise

Premise is a crowdsourced insights company. Our technology connects communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with the visibility you need. In more than 125 countries and 37 languages, we find Data for Every Decision™. To know more, visit www.premise.com.

