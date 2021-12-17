HOT PIE MEDIA ANNOUNCES THAT THE ROLLING STONES' MICK JAGGER WILL BE JOINING HIS BROTHER HOT PIE MEDIA PARTNER CHRIS JAGGER IN HIS PODCAST SERIES

"I look forward to my brother Mick being a part of my Hot Pie Media podcast series. Mick joined me for a duet on my new album "Mixing Up the Medicine" so working together again on my podcast makes our collaboration another family affair!" said Chris Jagger

"I look forward to my brother Mick being a part of my Hot Pie Media podcast series. Mick joined me for a duet on my new album "Mixing Up the Medicine" so working together again on my podcast makes our collaboration another family affair!" said Chris Jagger

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin, Texas-based audio and visual podcast network Hot Pie Media, with offices in London and Los Angeles, has been busy baking up a storm of daily original podcasts, music shows and specials, and today announce that The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger will be joining his brother, Hot Pie Media partner Chris Jagger, in his podcast series. For more on Hot Pie Media, see here.

Chris and Mick are still fine-tuning the details of their podcast collaboration but it's guaranteed to be one-of-kind, uniquely entertaining and the beginning of bigger things to come. Mick's former partner, Jerry Hall, previously produced a music show titled "Jerry's Hall of Fame" with Chris that is one of Hot Pie Media's current content offerings.

Hot Pie Media partner, renowned musician and artist Chris Jagger recently held an exclusive VIP event at 3TEN AUSTIN CITY LIMITS LIVE in celebration of Jagger's new book "Talking To Myself," published by BMG. At this reception, Jagger signed copies of his book as well as his new album "Mixing Up the Medicine", which features a rare duet with his brother Mick Jagger, to a packed venue of music industry media and professionals. For photos of this event, see here.

"Having the Jagger brothers working together on our network is a major milestone for our company," said Hot Pie Media CEO Robert Walker. "It's also a very rare opportunity for the public to enjoy these two talented artists perform as a duo."

With a powerhouse team of media industry professionals at the helm, the on-demand network creates diverse and all-encompassing content distributed on over 30 platforms with an impressive list of celebrity hosts including Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden, Emmy Award-winning actor Judge Reinhold, ("Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "Beverly Hills Cop") and Steppenwolf founder John Kay (known for the Rock anthems: "Born to be Wild" and "Magic Carpet Ride") among others.

ABOUT HOT PIE MEDIA:

Hot Pie Media is an on-demand digital audio/visual entertainment network with interests primarily in the creation of original, relevant and entertaining podcasts and unique music programs. Hot Pie Media creates and curates podcasts providing production, distribution and monetization to entertainers, artists and thought leaders. Hot Pie Media develops, licenses and acquires unique audio/visual content for distribution on multiple platforms worldwide. For more information visit, www.hotpiemedia.com.

