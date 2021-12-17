And The Award Goes to... MGA! Oh-My-Glam, MGA Has a Clean Sweep of 10 Awards

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This just in, the first ever The Doll Circle Annual Doll Awards 2021 is now live and MGA received 27 nominations and 10 wins out of 14 categories! MGA took the doll academy by storm, with nominations that recognized Rainbow High, L.O.L. Surprise, Dream Ella, Bratz and Na!Na!Na! Surprise.

We'd like to thank the academy, in this case The Doll Circle, as well as our talented and wonderful doll designers for your passion and creativity. We are dancing in our winning Rainbow High Doll House!

L.O.L. winners: Best Surprise Toy, Best Budget Doll under $15, Best Doll under 9 inches with L.O.L. Tweens.

Rainbow High winners: Best Collector Doll, Best Doll Series in a Doll Line, Best Doll House with Avery's Fashion Studio, Best 18 inch and Up doll with My Runway Friend, Best 9-12 inch Doll, Best Dolly Playset

And drum roll please…..

And the "BEST DOLL OF THE YEAR" award goes to…. Rainbow High's Robin Sterling!!

Robin, " I want to thank my glam team and the doll academy. This award is totally perfect for me, because it takes serious G.L.A.M. to walk the red carpet in my Slumber Party 'fit!!

Watch here to see all the fun!!

We want to give a Fierce Shout out to the following people, @ TheDollCircle - thank you for creating this wonderful awards show. We salute you! Thank you to Clawdeena , without you, who would Jett Dawson really be? And a huge round of tiny plastic hands applause to @Cloesworld96 , @JonnysToyWorld , @ Nuri_Halef , @NowServingPlastic , @ZombieXCorn , @EllaJPlays , @NerdyBoi95 , @KontentWithKrista , @TheDollAisle , @BarbiNation , @NaturdTheThird , @KennyDoll2017 , @ Dracubella , @ _FluffyTree .

