5 Brown & Barron Attorneys Chosen for 2022 Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore, Maryland trial law firm of Brown & Barron has been acclaimed yet again with the selection of five of its attorneys to the 2022 editions of Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown & Barron, LLC)

A Thomson Reuters company, Super Lawyers® develops both the Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists to serve as vetted guides of top-rated local attorneys in every corner of the United States. Rising Stars recognizes only early career attorneys who are (a) in the first 10 years of practice or (b) no older than 40 years of age. The Super Lawyers® guide is, on the other hand, reserved for mid- to late-career attorneys.

It is extremely difficult to be listed in either of these guides, because Super Lawyers® puts each candidate through the wringer of a meticulous multiphase selection process. First, each candidate must obtain a third-party nomination. Then, the Super Lawyers® research team evaluates all candidates on "12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement," such as case results and representative clients. And last but not least, candidates are reevaluated by a panel of their highly rated peers. Only those who fare exceptionally well make it into the published guides.

The Brown & Barron team members chosen as listed lawyers in the 2022 edition include:

Congratulations to Brown & Barron and its attorneys on their recent acclaim!

Brown & Barron is a Baltimore plaintiff's trial law firm known for expertly guiding clients through complex litigation, such as nursing home abuse and neglect, medical negligence, and birth injury cases. Since 2017, the firm has recovered more than $73 million for its clients in compensation. If you or a loved one has been injured, put over 75 years of combined experience on your side. Visit Brown & Barron online at brownbarron.com . To learn more about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, go to superlawyers.com .

*Contact: Bill Geibler

(410) 547-0202

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brown & Barron, LLC