Roll™ by ADP® is Now Available in Spanish with Added Features, Expanding Small Businesses' Power to Manage Payroll

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, small businesses need tools to manage a mobile and diverse workforce. ADP® introduced today that their payroll app Roll™ is now available in Spanish with dozens of additional languages to follow. This product was introduced to help serve the needs of the more than 11 million people aged 25-54 that speak Spanish in the United States.

"Taking an already industry-leading technology, the natural next step in the development of this powerful app was to translate it for non-native English speakers," said Charles Arrindell, senior director, Small Business Solutions at ADP. "We saw the need to break the language barriers among U.S. business owners, starting with my very own Latinx community. Now English- and Spanish-speaking business owners and employees can use Roll™ and converse in their native language, making payroll processes smoother and more accurate with less confusion and mistakes."

Backed by the long-standing payroll expertise and data security of ADP, Roll™ offers small business owners the ability to run payroll anywhere, anytime, quickly, and compliantly with no experience needed. Through an artificial intelligence-backed conversational interface, busy entrepreneurs can effortlessly complete payroll in less than a minute on their device by chatting a simple prompt like "Run my payroll." The do-it-yourself app guides mobile-savvy users through the process, letting them know what to do and when, while eliminating time-consuming tasks. The result is payroll without friction: zero time spent in training, less than a minute doing payroll, reminders that keep business owners up-to-date, and the ability for them to do their payroll on any device, wherever they are.

"The pandemic has challenged small business owners in a variety of ways, especially in the areas of operations and talent," said Joe DeSilva, president, Small Business Solutions at ADP. "As these businesses continue to rebuild while also trying to retain talent and meet diversity and inclusion objectives, they do not need to worry about the potentially difficult and costly process of running payroll. ADP's Roll™ changed the way small businesses think about payroll and now offers more features for security and conversational language. There is nothing similar in the industry."

Roll™ by ADP is the small business payroll app that's as easy as sending a text.

Conversational Experience

Roll replaces clunky forms and static spreadsheets with an intuitively easy app that mimics a conversational chat exchange.

Tell Roll™ "Run my payroll" and the chat-based interface does the rest.

A simple chat runs payroll anytime, anywhere, on any device in under a minute.

Effortless Interaction

One-time 15-minute setup. No training is required, but video tutorials are available.

Proactive reminders are issued for important tasks and deadlines, and the AI-backed app learns over time making tasks easier and faster.

Intuitive design makes it easy to add employees, change salaries, give promotions and more.

Employers can set up payroll to automatically submit every week with static information.

Employees can use the Roll™ app to update all their personal information and access pay statements. They'll also get notified when it's payday.

Confidently Handle Compliance

Tax filing for Federal and all 50 states is built-in and backed by ADP, a leader in small business payroll.

Notifications are sent when payroll is submitted and quarterly taxes filed.

Live, in-app chat support offers real-time, 24/7 customer support.

Regular updates keep up with changing pay regulations to help with compliance.

Roll™ by ADP® is immediately available to U.S. small business owners starting today it will now be available in Spanish. Business owners can try Roll™ for three months free*, followed by introductory pricing at $17/month + $5 per employee. To make payroll easy, download today by visiting RollbyADP.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, Roll™, and Roll™ by ADP, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

*Three months free payroll is available to new ADP clients only that have not previously purchased Roll by ADP and are located in the United States. After the initial three months, you will automatically be charged $17 per month starting with the next monthly billing cycle (base fee) plus $5 per W-2 employee and/or 1099 contractors who are actively being paid on Roll per month unless you cancel. Cancel within the app at any time. ADP reserves the right to withdraw this limited time offer at any time. This offer is not transferable and excludes any other ADP payroll or non-payroll services and requires the use of direct debit of fees as the payment method.

