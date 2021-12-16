LAUREATE EDUCATION TO HOST ONE-ON-ONE AND SMALL GROUP MEETINGS AT UPCOMING CONFERENCES IN JANUARY

BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") today announced that its management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 14th Annual Latin America Executive Conference taking place virtually on January 12-14, 2022 and the Santander 26th Annual Latin American Conference taking place virtually on January 18-20, 2022.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one or small group meeting with the Company's management, please contact a Morgan Stanley or Santander representative.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five universities across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 350,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact:

Adam Smith

Laureate Education, Inc.

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

