InventHelp Inventor Develops Quick Identify (FLA-3418)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a nurse I am aware of how easy it is for patients to take the wrong medications," said an inventor from Boca Raton, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a means to quickly identify medicine at a glance."

She developed the patent-pending MED SAFE to help people quickly recognize their medications to avoid errors for added safety and peace of mind. This simple, convenient and practical invention could ensure that users are properly using the correct medication for the maximum benefit. Additionally, it could prevent adverse and even fatal consequences of improperly taking medications or taking the wrong medication.

