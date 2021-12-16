Infrastructure Masons Announces Winner of 2021 Sustainability Champion Award

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons named Jennifer Ruch, Director of Sustainability and ESG at Equinix, the winner of the 2021 iMasons Sustainability Champion Award at the virtual ceremony on December 15th, 2021.

Jennifer has worked tirelessly over almost 9 years with one of the world's largest data center companies to make them a recognized leader in sustainability. In her tenure and thanks to Jennifer's leadership, Equinix has been able to cover more than 90% of its global footprint with renewables, reduced its carbon emissions 50% since 2015 in spite of doubling its footprint, and was the first data center to officially announce and commit to a global Climate Neutral goal by 2030 inline with the Paris Agreements 1.5 degree scenario. Really impressive achievements at a very large scale.

"Anyone who works in sustainability knows that progress can only be made with teamwork and collaboration." Said Ruch. "At Equinix we believe that data centers can drive progress on key global issues like climate change, the transition to net zero economies, digital inclusion, and motivating our diverse suppliers and customers to take this journey with us. I'd like to thank numerous colleagues at Equinix who are embedding sustainability into our business. I'm so glad that an award like this exists to highlight the benefits we are bringing to the broader digital ecosystem and the world at large. Thanks so much for this honor."

Congratulations to the 2021 Sustainability Finalists:

Aaron Binkley , Sr. Director, Sustainability Programs, Digital Realty

Brian Janous, GM of Energy and Renewables, Microsoft

Andrew Schaap, CEO, Aligned

Tor Kristian Gyland , CEO, Green Mountain

