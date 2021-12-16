Hero Digital's Newest Truth and Beauty Index Reveals What Matters Most to Consumer Goods Customers 2,300 customer responses shine a light on the digital transformation strategies consumer goods brands should prioritize in 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent digital transformation company, today released the Consumer Goods Truth & Beauty Index. This next generation customer experience report analyzes what matters most to today's consumers and the strategies industry leaders should prioritize to accelerate digital transformation.

The Consumer Goods Truth & Beauty Index highlights what drives both brand choice and customer advocacy, illuminating key takeaways from four generations—Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, and Boomer—and three industry sub-sectors—Grocery, Apparel, and Mass Merchandise.

According to the report, Gen Z consumers value quality products, reasonable prices, and a style that speaks to them, while Millennials value easy shopping experiences, outstanding customer service, and relevant product selection.

"Each generation has different priorities that drive their brand interactions, and the Consumer Goods Truth & Beauty Index allows businesses to better understand those priorities," said Owen Frivold, EVP of Strategy at Hero Digital. "Digital services are now the default touchpoint for consumer goods brands and omnichannel customer experiences impact brand loyalty across generations. To succeed, companies must connect with the next wave of consumers on a human level, and this report provides them with a strategy for accomplishing that."

Each industry sub-sector and generation has unique customer experience priorities, defined by what consumers say is important when choosing a brand and what they feel is important when recommending a brand. For grocery consumers, an easy shopping experience matters most, but for apparel consumers, fitting their personal style is key.

Key takeaways generational takeaways include:

50% of Gen Z consumers rank value and brand stature as top customer experience attributes when recommending a business.

20% of Millennials rank trust and privacy as top customer experience attributes when recommending a brand.

50% of Gen X consumers rank ease and availability as top customer experience attributes when recommending a brand.

20% of Boomers rank empowerment and disruption as top customer experience attributes when recommending a brand.

Hero Digital's inaugural Truth & Beauty Index surveyed 5,000+ customers across 52 brands in consumer goods, financial services, wellness, and healthcare. Using Hero Digital's advanced, proprietary framework, leading companies can uncover the hidden attributes that drive both brand choice and brand advocacy, so they can place today's customers at the center of their digital transformation strategy.

In the coming months, Hero Digital will release reports specific to the Truth & Beauty Index's findings surrounding financial services, wellness, and healthcare. To download the full consumer goods report, see how different brands stand up, and learn more about Hero Digital's Truth & Beauty Index, please visit https://herodigital.com/campaign/consumer-goods-truth-beauty-index/ .

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent digital transformation company operating at the intersection of strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, solving the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 500 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, visit www.herodigital.com .

