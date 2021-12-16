First National Realty Partners Acquires Crowe's Crossing, a 93,728 SF Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Stone Mountain, GA.

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Crowe's Crossing, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1232 South Hairston Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088. Crowe's Crossing is a 93,728 SF shopping center that is 97% occupied and anchored by a 45,528 square foot Kroger Supermarket. The property is located approximately 12 miles east of downtown Atlanta and adds to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

Crowe's Crossing

"The acquisition of Crowe's Crossing further expands our presence in the Atlanta market while also adding another high-performing Kroger to our portfolio", said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. The center features a strong lineup of other internet-resistant, daily needs tenants.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional-quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

