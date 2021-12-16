CORDIS NAMES CHRISTOPHER SCULLY TO CFO POST

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordis, a global interventional cardiovascular technology company, today announced that Christopher Scully has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer. He will be responsible for leading the company's financial and IT functions and will play an instrumental role in helping accelerate Cordis' growth as it establishes itself as a technological leader.

Scully's appointment rounds out a dynamic new leadership team focused on reinvigorating Cordis' 62-year legacy of innovation.

Most recently, Scully was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for PPD, where he worked with leaders across the enterprise to meet or exceed the company's financial targets for four consecutive years and deliver double-digit growth. He played an instrumental role in the company's IPO and, ultimately, its sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific for an enterprise value greater than $20 Billion.

Prior to his tenure with PPD, he served more than 20 years with Pfizer as Chief Commercial Officer, Pfizer Essential Health Business; Regional President of Established Products Europe; and Vice President of Finance/CFO for the company's Established Products Business Unit.

"At Cordis, we are building a platform for medical device innovation that is possible only by tapping into the experience and insight of leaders like Chris Scully," said Cordis CEO Shar Matin. "His record of achievement reflects his acumen and proficiency in developing long-term growth strategies that produce exceptional results."

"Cordis is a company with a rich history in cardiovascular technology, and I'm excited to be part of its dynamic path forward," said Scully. "Working with colleagues and physicians around the world, I anticipate we will bring important and innovative solutions that will change lives and improve patient care."

About Cordis

Cordis is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional cardiovascular technologies with a more than 60-year history of pioneering breakthrough therapies to treat millions of patients. With a reputation for clinical acumen, training, and service, Cordis established a legacy of innovation in high-quality and minimally invasive cardiovascular products and built a strong global footprint with operations in more than 60 countries around the world.

