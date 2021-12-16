Chemomab Therapeutics Announces Expected Appointment of Dale R. Pfost as Chairman of the Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that, as planned and announced earlier this year, CEO Dale R. Pfost, PhD will assume the additional role of Chairman, subject to the approval of Chemomab's shareholders, as is required under Israeli law. A shareholder vote is expected to be held in or around February 2022. Stephen Squinto, PhD, will be leaving his current positions as Chairman of the Chemomab board and as a director of the company, effective December 19, 2021.

"Steve has been a great contributor to Chemomab's maturation as a public company, and we thank him for his wise leadership and counsel," said Dr. Pfost "This is an exciting time for Chemomab, as we advance our Phase 2 clinical programs in primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, while preparing to initiate a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis early next year. I look forward to my expanded role working with our board of directors as we execute on the company's plans for continued growth."

Dr. Squinto noted, "This is an appropriate time for me to hand over the leadership reins at Chemomab, with Dale fully onboard as chief executive, the planned expansion of the executive team well underway and the company making good progress in its three clinical programs. I look forward to reports of their continued progress under the leadership of Dale and the experienced Chemomab senior management team."

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials—one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin early in 2022.

For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

