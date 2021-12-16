CCELL® Partners with Hhemp.co and Litty to Donate Vaporizers to Veterans Walk and Talk

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL® , the world's leading technology brand with a focus on creating trendsetting vaping hardware products and advanced vaporizing technology, has announced that it is partnering with cannabidiol (CBD) producers Hhemp.co and Litty to donate vaporizers to veteran organization Veterans Walk and Talk (VWAT).

(PRNewsfoto/CCELL)

Through this partnership, Veteran's Walk and Talk will receive 500 1 ml vape cartridges of Hhemp.co's CBD vape oil (derived from hemp) which will be filled by Litty and paired with CCELL's exclusive Veterans Walk and Talk edition of its widely-recognized PALM battery .

"To celebrate our fifth-year anniversary, we decide to give back by doing something for people who have dedicated their lives to helping others," says Joe S., Vice President of CCELL®. "We see veterans as a community that could benefit from our products."

When veterans come home from active duty, they're not only facing physical challenges that they may have developed during their service but mental and emotional ones as well. Many veterans find that they experience a variety of personal benefits from the use of CBD products.

"The work we do at Veterans Walk and Talk provides veterans with the support and community they need after their service," said Colin Wells, Founder of Veterans Walk and Talk. "We want to arm veterans with the tools they need to take control of their health journey, and this partnership will enable us to continue to do just that."

Hhemp.co and Litty have been long-term supporters of U.S. veterans. Hhemp.co donates 100% of the profits of its CBG+CBD (derived from hemp) tincture line to benefit veteran organizations and partners with the Veterans Cannabis Coalition on ongoing initiatives and events.

"Spreading awareness and education on the benefits of cannabis and helping to improve the lives of well-deserving veterans across the country are at the forefront of our mission," said Dr. Bao Le, CEO of Hhemp.co. "Thanks to our friends at Litty, we are glad to be able to share our CBD oil (derived from hemp) and continue to give back. We are honored that CCELL trusts us to help them provide safe access to CBD vaping and hope that we can continue our charitable efforts in the future."

"It's the season to give back and show our appreciation for all the men and women who have served to keep us safe," said Sam Litty, CMO of Litty Extracts. "We hope that Veterans Walk and Talk members will benefit greatly from this donation and that we can continue to work with these companies to provide safe and free access to CBD (derived from hemp) to those who need it most."

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space who revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® has been recognized for its exceptional vaporizing technology and top-quality devices.

Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com

About Veterans Walk and Talk

Founded in 2016, VWAT has held space for veterans all over the country. Based in Southern California, with chapters in Sacramento as well as Oklahoma. Our mission is to empower veterans to take control of their health journey. Our tools are exercise, cannabis, psychedelics, and community. Self reflection in a safe space has proven to alleviate many of the hardships veterans and their loved ones face. Walk and talk therapy coupled with wellness modalities equals a recipe for growth.

About Hhemp.co

Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon and California-based company offering a wide array of CBG+CBD wellness products. Hhemp.co was born out of the passion to offer our customers with innovative wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body, and soul. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products that create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in 3,000+ retail stores nationwide.

SOURCE CCELL