Barings Corporate Investors Holds December 2021 Board Meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Barings Corporate Investors (the "Trust") met today. The Trust's Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2021. The Trust declared a dividend of $0.24 per share in each of the three preceding quarters. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Trust's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Trust's year end and will be reported on IRS Form 1099-Div.

The Trustees also voted to have the Trust retain net long-term capital gains, if any, realized by the Trust in 2021 for future growth and to pay the required federal capital gains tax thereon. If any net long-term capital gains are retained by the Trust, then IRS Form 2439, Notice to Shareholders of Undistributed Long-Term Capital Gains, will be mailed to shareholders by the end of January. The Trust's 2021 unaudited financial results are expected to be available in late January and an update on the status of the Trust's net long-term capital gains in 2021 will be provided at that time.

Barings Corporate Investors is a closed-end management investment company advised by Barings LLC. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ("MCI").

Per share amounts are rounded to the nearest cent.

Cautionary Notice: Certain statements contained in this press release may be "forward looking" statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of the fund's trading intent. References to specific securities are not recommendations of such securities, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Barings

Barings is a $387+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities, and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2021

