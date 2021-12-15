MURAL Welcomes Visual Thinking Innovator Sunni Brown

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, announced today the appointment of best-selling author and visual thinking pioneer Sunni (Sun) Brown as its Doodler-in-Residence. Her unconventional title references her second book The Doodle Revolution, a manifesto and how-to for applying visual language to problem solving. As a leader within the growing community of MURAL expert Playmakers™, Brown will show enterprise teams how to solve problems through visual thinking and more meaningful, guided collaboration.

Sunni Brown, MURAL's new Doodler-in-Residence

"Sun has built an inspiring career challenging teams to grow through visual collaboration and innovative problem-solving," said MURAL co-founder and CEO, Mariano Suarez-Battan. "Working with MURAL as its Doodler-in-Residence, Sun will show teams how to remove the barriers to genius and imagination around the world."

Brown is a social entrepreneur who was named one of the "100 Most Creative People in Business" and one of the "10 Most Creative People on Twitter" by Fast Company. She's the best-selling author of Gamestorming and The Doodle Revolution, a global keynote speaker, and seasoned experiential facilitator. She's widely credited with the rise of applied visual thinking for deeper inquiry and problem-solving, and her TED Talk on doodling has drawn more than 1.6 million views. Sun's work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Oprah.com, TIME, and WIRED, as well CNN, The TODAY Show and CBS Sunday Morning.

Brown shared, "I joined MURAL for three reasons: The quality of its leadership and MURAListas, its mission to ennoble collaboration, and its devotion to building a true learning community. We're going to do everything in our power to ignite and develop effective, imaginative teams, putting our shared humanity at the center. We'll do that using potent and proven techniques like gamefulness, empathic listening, applied improvisation, and visualization. I am very moved to be a part of this journey, and I can't wait to see what the incoming Playmakers will contribute to our enterprise customers and each other. They are already a huge source of inspiration."

About MURAL

‍MURAL is the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise. Different from online whiteboarding and design software, the MURAL® platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences designed for problem solving, play, and imagination. Teams in product, consulting, leadership, innovation, technology, sales, and customer success, among others, collaborate visually with MURAL. They use guided visual methods and Facilitation Superpowers™ features to innovate, strategize, plan, reflect, and build team trust in an inclusive way. The platform makes it possible to deploy at scale templates and playbooks on especially complex, difficult teamwork. Tens of thousands of teams at companies such as IBM, Intuit, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, USAA, SAP, Thoughtworks, and Atlassian, and MURAL's other customers, use the platform to foster imaginative teamwork and turn shared ideas into a shared reality—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co.

