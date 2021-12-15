Milwaukee-Based Chr. Hansen Unleashing the Power of Good Bacteria to Help Reduce Food Waste

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official start of the holiday season got under way a few weeks ago, so did the overconsumption of food for many Americans. In fact, ReFED predicts that more than 300 million pounds of food will have gone to waste this Thanksgiving in the U.S. This time of year often coincides with food excess for many, and one global company is using its 150 years of working with bacteria to address the topic of food waste.

Chr. Hansen (said Christian Hansen), a company based in Denmark with U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisc., has a long history of working with good bacteria. Their experience and expertise in understanding how good bacteria and fermentation technology have helped to create human, animal and plant health products. Now, using good bacteria, Chr. Hansen is applying their knowledge to reduce food waste and support animal health to increase the sustainability of the entire food chain.

"We know that we waste about one-third of our food supply," explains Dr. Steve Lerner, Chr. Hansen Head of Marketing and Product Management, Animal Health and Nutrition, North America. "That food waste contributes about 6 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, especially methane. Food waste is a real problem across the entire food chain, but we believe our bacteria can play a role in reducing food waste in commonly used foods, like yogurt."

Fresh dairy foods are among the most wasted food groups. Chr. Hansen is taking a close look at the different strains of bacteria, utilizing traditional fermentation principles to help improve quality and shelf life and reduce waste.

"At Chr. Hansen, more than 80 percent of our revenue support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and we have very specific product-related targets to integrate them into our daily practices," says Annemarie Meisling, Chr. Hansen Senior Director of Sustainability. "One of our goals for 2025 includes reducing food waste within yogurt production by 2 million tons."

Within the Animal Health and Nutrition division of Chr. Hansen, bacteria also play a sustainable role in the livestock and poultry sector of food production. As consumers continue to support sustainable efforts through food purchases, farmers and ranchers are looking for safe, reliable ways to reduce their footprint as they raise meat, egg and milk products.

"If farmers are looking for sustainable solutions for their herd, flock, flow or lot, probiotics are a great option," explains Lerner. "Our products are designed to support normal functions of the rumen and intestinal tract in animals, allowing them to efficiently digest the food they consume and turn it into energy. This reduces the amount of feed they require to grow and mature properly, and also reduces the amount of waste they produce. Probiotics are the very picture of sustainable science."

For more information about Chr. Hansen and to learn why they were named the most sustainable biotech company in the world, visit www.chr-hansen.com.

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, better food and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world's most sustainable biotech company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.

CONTACT: Michele Egan, usmieg@chr-hansen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chr. Hansen