New Richmond American Community in St. Johns County Now Open!

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that its new community in St. Johns County, Elm Creek at Silverleaf (RichmondAmerican.com/ElmCreek), is now open for sales.

Elm Creek at Silverleaf is located near several notable St. Johns County schools, as well as the popular Pavilion at Durbin Park shopping center. Homesites are set to feature versatile floor plans from Richmond American's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsJAX), which was designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

"We are excited to have Richmond American as one of our preferred builders in Silverleaf," said Travis Hutson, Vice President of The Hutson Companies, which developed Silverleaf. "We believe they are a perfect fit to help establish our growing community."

More about Elm Creek at Silverleaf

Showcasing an array of inspired ranch and two-story floor plans, this charming new neighborhood boasts several resort-style amenities, including a community pool, parks, playgrounds and a pickleball court. New homes range from 3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,570 to 2,600 sq. ft. Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Elm Creek at Silverleaf will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Elm Creek at Silverleaf is located at 85 Elm Creek Drive in St. Augustine. Please call 904.373.6937 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

