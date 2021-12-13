Linda Heasley Named Chief Executive Officer of Janie and Jack Heasley will position Janie and Jack for major growth in international markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Heasley has been named President and Chief Executive Office of the premium clothing and accessories brand Janie and Jack. The company was acquired earlier this year by Go Global Retail from Gap Inc.

"We will see elevated growth through our plans for international and digital expansion."



Jeff Streader, Managing Partner with Go Global said that "We are thrilled to have Linda join the company to lead our long-range plans. We will see elevated growth through our plans for international and digital expansion."

An industry leader, Linda has helped drive growth as the CEO at The Limited, Lane Bryant /Cacique and J. Jill and has served on the board of Sally Beauty since 2017.

Heasley stated "Janie and Jack is a wonderful brand that has separated itself from other brands in the marketplace through exceptional product and innovative marketing. I look forward to working with the leadership team to bring this successful, extraordinary brand to new customers globally."

Currently, 98% percent of the business is domestic, with strong interest developing from the Middle East, the UK and Europe.

Heasley said "the company is in the midst of upgrading its technology infrastructure and performance marketing through investment into a CDP, customer segmentation software and tokenization. We aspire to build out our unified commerce platform to deliver best-in-class customer experiences across all channels of engagement."

Since its founding in 2002, Janie and Jack has built a modern classic iconic brand that creates lasting memories for its customers. With a focus on elevated design and details, the brand offers sizes from newborn through tween.

Janie and Jack has been one of the premier childrenswear apparel brands in the United States for years. The company experienced strong growth while owned by Bain Capital as a division of Gymboree until 2017. Gap Inc. acquired the company in 2019, only to sell to Go Global Retail in a COVID-related reduction of their brand offerings.

The company has 117 stores along with their online flagship store, and more than 800 employees across the United States

About Go Global Retail

Founded in 2016, Go Global Retail is a brand investment platform for global investors into the consumer sector. Laser-focused on identifying attractive brands, investing appropriate capital and creating value for both investors and acquisitions, Go Global partners include Investment, Retail and Operational Executives working together to create a holistic approach to grow great brands through digital transformation in the ever-evolving world of global retail. For more information, visit www.goglobalretail.com

About Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack is a design house with every kid at its heart—because individual style starts early. Each season collections feature modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 6 and janieandjack.com for up to size 16. For more information, visit www.janieandjack.com

