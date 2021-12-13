Baltimore Sun Names Audacious Inquiry a Winner of the Baltimore Metro Area Top Workplaces 2021 Award

BALTIMORE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry, a national industry-shaping health IT company, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Baltimore Sun. The Baltimore area Top Workplaces list is determined based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Audacious Inquiry's team of close to 200 employees support care coordination by enabling data exchange between at-risk healthcare providers, care managers, payers, and others in the value-based care ecosystem. The company's flagship Encounter Notification Service® (ENS®) platform facilitates the secure transmission of actionable, event-driven data across the U.S. healthcare system to bridge gaps in care and reduce patient readmissions to hospitals.

"Our work at Audacious Inquiry involves cultivating an open and collaborative environment within the healthcare ecosystem, and our successful track record in this regard is partly a function of the commitment to open and collaborative team dynamics." said Chris Brandt, Audacious Inquiry CEO. "We highly value the voice of our team members and their endorsement of our efforts to build an inclusive culture where employees can thrive while driving our mission of making healthcare more aligned."

Audacious became a certified B Corporation in December of 2010 as one of the first in committing to using the power of business to solve social problems and provide public benefit. To maintain the B Corporation certification, an organization must maintain rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

An important element of the culture at Audacious is embracing different voices and ideas, coupled with a deep commitment to improving diversity, equity and inclusion for the company's employees, the community, and healthcare system. Audacious is a principal member of Baltimore Tracks, a coalition of Baltimore-based technology company leaders that are dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion in technology.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

