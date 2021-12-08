The challenges to our children's mental health were many before COVID-19 and made worse by the pandemic - immediate action is needed

Trust for America's Health and Well Being Trust Applaud the Surgeon General's Advisory on Youth Mental Health The challenges to our children's mental health were many before COVID-19 and made worse by the pandemic - immediate action is needed

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust for America's Health and Well Being Trust strongly applaud U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy's Advisory on Youth Mental Health released today.

Trust for America's Health logo. (PRNewsFoto/Trust for America's Health)

"We applaud the Surgeon General for not only drawing more attention to the issue of youth mental health, but reminding us that this problem, significant before COVID-19, has been negatively impacted during, and could only get worse after the pandemic without robust action," said Benjamin F. Miller, PsyD, President of Well Being Trust. "By proactively addressing mental health, including bringing care to where people are, we are more likely to meet the moment in a way that can help countless young people and their families."

The Surgeon General's advisory calls for "a swift and coordinated response" to the nation's youth mental health crisis and demonstrates the need for all sectors of society to be part of the solution with recommendations for what individuals, families, community organizations, technology companies and government can do to improve and protect young people's mental health.

"One of the strengths of this advisory is that it recognizes that in order to support young people's mental health we need to address the social and economic conditions in their lives with multisector initiatives, said J. Nadine Gracia, M.D., MSCE, President and CEO of Trust for America's Health. "Where a child lives, where they go to school, their family's access to employment and safe housing all impact their mental health."

TFAH and WBT's Pain in the Nation series has tracked the nation's deaths of despair since 2017 including the escalating youth mental health crisis. Its report Addressing a Crisis: Cross-Sector Strategies to Prevent Adolescent Substance Use and Suicide. makes recommendations for cross sector action.

Trust for America's Health is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that promotes optimal health for every person and community and makes the prevention of illness and injury a national priority. www.tfah.org

Well Being Trust is a national foundation dedicated to advancing the mental, social, and spiritual health of the nation. Created to include participation from organizations across sectors and perspectives, Well Being Trust is committed to innovating and addressing the most critical mental health challenges facing America, and to transforming individual and community well-being. www.wellbeingtrust.org. Twitter: @WellBeingTrust

Well Being Trust Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trust for America's Health