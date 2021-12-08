SkySlope Forms now a member benefit to Virginia REALTORS® members Virginia agents will now have full access to Virginia REALTORS® Standard Forms as a member benefit

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, has launched its premier forms product, SkySlope Forms, as a member benefit to Virginia REALTORS® more than 36,000 members.

SkySlope's suite of products enables real estate professionals to centralize their work while remaining compliant. As the transaction management platform that serves over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the nation, SkySlope is known for its 24/7 award-winning technical support and customized onboarding and training from a knowledgeable customer success team — both of which are now available to Virginia REALTORS® agents as part of their member benefit.

SkySlope launched in 2011 with a mission to create technology that makes life better for real estate professionals. In October 2017, after several years of impressive growth, SkySlope became a part of the Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) family. This partnership solidified SkySlope's commitment to their vision and gave them greater resources to innovate. Since then, SkySlope has continued to create groundbreaking products for its growing community of over 307,000 users.

SkySlope Forms uses state-of-the-art technology to create a seamless user experience by giving agents a streamlined and efficient way to execute Virginia REALTORS® Standard forms. Virginia REALTORS® members do not need to be current SkySlope users to access SkySlope Forms. They are now able to simply create an account, provide their credentials, and access the complete Virginia REALTORS® library to create files, prepare forms, and send for signature. Agents who currently use SkySlope's transaction management platform will also experience a frictionless transition between their forms and file submission.

SkySlope Forms for Virginia REALTORS® members includes:

Data synced from the MLS to Virginia REALTORS ® Standard Forms

Quick-entry fields for easy form preparation

Auto-updated data across all forms and templates

Free and unlimited signatures with SkySlope DigiSign

Seamless integration with SkySlope transactions for brokerages that use SkySlope transaction management

"The way Realtors work today is changing as they take on more clients, adjust to market swings, and adopt more tech," says Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope. "At SkySlope, we are driven to provide tools that make an immediate impact in our customers' lives which is why we designed SkySlope Forms to be simple, flexible, and user-friendly. We are excited to work with Virginia REALTORS® to provide this benefit to all of its members."

"Virginia REALTORS® is excited to offer SkySlope Forms as a benefit to our members. It was important to us to find a platform that will elevate the efficiency and ease of their transaction processes through innovative technology and outstanding customer service," says Denise Ramey, Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President.

SkySlope Forms is currently available in select states in the U.S. and Canada and will continue launching in additional regions throughout 2022.

For more information about SkySlope Forms, visit Forms - SkySlope.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2020, over 256,000 users across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 2.25M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com .

About Virginia REALTORS®

Virginia REALTORS® (previously known as the Virginia Association of REALTORS®) is the largest trade association in Virginia, representing 36,000 REALTORS® engaged in the residential and commercial real estate business. Virginia REALTORS® serves as an advocate for homeownership and homeowners and represents the interests of property owners in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For more information, visit Virginia Realtors or follow Virginia REALTORS® on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact

SkySlope

hello@skyslope.com

1-800-507-4117



View original content:

SOURCE SkySlope