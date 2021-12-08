LearnMH announces Manufactured Housing educational sessions for Appraisers, City Planners, Lenders, Media, and more at The 2022 Biloxi Home Show

BILOXI, Miss., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biloxi Manufactured Housing Show, formerly known as the Tunica Show, has historically been the opportunity for the industry's retailers to see the latest models from the nation's top manufacturers. The 2022 Biloxi Show breaks the mold by leveraging the showcasing of today's manufactured housing to attract thought leaders and innovators from other industries that can help transform the manufactured housing market. "We want to address our industry's biggest problems head-on in a collaborative manner," says Paul Barretto, Executive Director of LearnMH, "for example, if our retailers, manufacturers, lenders, and state associations are struggling with exclusionary zoning, let's invite the decision-makers to tour today's manufactured homes and have the straight-talk conversation to address the challenge head-on". The Biloxi Show provides the platform to dispel the myths that are limiting the growth of manufactured housing.

LearnMH is focused on engaging a few key groups of decision-makers. We want to speak to appraisers who determine the value of homes in purchase and refinance transactions. We also want to address city planners, zoning board representatives, and government officials who can influence exclusionary zoning that prevents the placement of manufactured homes and communities. This is a huge first hurdle to overcome and we need these individuals to understand the value that our industry's product brings. Next, we want to engage real estate agents and real estate developers who can create and promote subdivisions, neighborhoods, and communities using today's manufactured homes. Then, we feel it's imperative to involve conventional lenders who can leverage mortgage products from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to scale the placement of these homes. And finally, we want to connect with the media, housing counselors, and educators, who can take what they learn and share it with their audience.

The creation of the Education Station powered by LearnMH serves as the centerpiece for the guests from the various enabling industries to engage the leadership of the manufactured housing industry in person and in real-time. The Education Station will feature gathering places roundtable discussions designed to address the greatest challenges, encourage engagement, and end with defined action items. Subject matter experts will be on hand to answer questions and facilitate network connections. Small group home tours will be provided to allow direct engagement with manufacturers. "The sole purpose of the Education Station is to inform guests on the truths about manufactured housing, answer questions, and collaborate on solutions to move our industry forward," notes Chris Nicely, President of ManufacturedHomes.com,"once you see in person the quality, design, efficiency, and affordability of our homes, and talk directly to those in our industry that have the answers, addressing the myths, and showing the way manufactured housing plays a significant part in solving the affordable housing crisis in our country, we can start affecting real change".

LearnMH and ManufacturedHomes.com are committed to their inclusive collaborative approach to transforming the 2022 Biloxi Manufactured Home Show into the manufactured housing industry's premier event. To encourage external industry participation, we are covering the registration fee.

