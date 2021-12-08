Kit Check and Fagron Partner to Launch RFID-tagged 503B Products in February 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit Check , the market leader in software solutions for item-level visibility in the pharmaceutical space, in collaboration with Fagron Sterile Services US (FSS), a leading 503B manufacturer, is pleased to announce that Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-tagged products will be available in United States hospitals in February 2022.

Medications labeled with RFID tags at the manufacturer level ensures that there is item-level visibility of drug products throughout their dynamic lifecycle. This means better patient safety, optimized inventory for hospitals, cost savings, and dramatically increased workflow simplicity and efficiency.

RFID tags, in combination with the Kit Check technology, store information for each dose, including expiration date, lot number, NDC, and refrigeration date, so restocking, inventory management, and managing shortages and recalls is as seamless as possible. COVID-19 has continued to shine a light on the importance of item-level inventory management in the hospital, with Kit Check customers well poised to deal with the difficulty inventory challenges the pandemic has caused.

"We are so excited to be able to offer RFID-tagged medications for our hospital customers, and even more excited to be working with Fagron to expand the offering of pre-tagged 503B products," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Kit Check.

About Kit Check

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking medication intelligence platforms provide item level visibility, workflow simplicity and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked more than 100 million medications using Kit Check's RFID product. Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 150 hospitals including full health system implementations, with more than 40 million administrations tracked, and was ranked #1 in the Drug Diversion Monitoring category in both the 2019 and 2020 Best in KLAS report. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com .

About Fagron

Fagron is a global group of innovative pharmaceutical companies focused on creating the future of personalizing medicine. As the world's leading pharmaceutical compounding company serving 60 countries, Fagron combines local expertise with global innovation. Fagron North America is fully integrated with facilities specializing in 503A Compounding, 503B Outsourcing and providing pharmacists with raw ingredients, supplies, education, and technical support.

Fagron Sterile Services US (FSS) offers exceptional service to health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and physician offices in need of reliable 503B Outsourcing for critical care, labor and delivery , pain management , ophthalmics (including Avastin®) , and other specialty medication like sterile LET gel .

