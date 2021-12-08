IAB Expands Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Initiatives with Launch of First Digital Media Apprenticeship Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced the launch of the first-ever digital media apprenticeship program in the U.S. IAB Accelerate: Digital Media Apprenticeship, in partnership with American Apprenticeships Work (AAW) , will address diversity in the workforce across the industry and empower employers to hire qualified talent in ad-tech, digital media, and marketing. The program will kick off in January 2022 with Experian and Media Two Interactive as the first participating companies offering apprenticeships for Data Analyst positions.

As more than half of Americans anticipate looking for a new job over the next 12 months and companies continue to struggle to recruit and retain employees, IAB is proactively creating industry-wide solutions to help organizations with their talent needs. IAB Accelerate fits inside a larger Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiative, the IAB Inclusion Institute, which launched at the beginning of this year with the goal of helping the digital media ecosystem close opportunity gaps, place diverse talent into career jobs, and change the representation of future leadership.

To lead these efforts, IAB has hired Jessalin Lam as VP, Member Development and Diversity, who will report to Sheryl Goldstein, EVP Member Engagement and Development, IAB. Lam will work closely with internal stakeholders, members, and vendors to deliver public and enterprise IAB programs that address the professional development needs and DEI challenges of the industry.

The digital media apprenticeship program is open for all organizations to participate in and will make it easy for companies of every size to have an immediate impact. Top brands, agencies, and publishers across the country will put Apprentices through an intense year-long, on-the-job training program that will build the skills and competencies needed to do the jobs of today and tomorrow.

"We are committed to making a measurable impact on our industry's representation and future of leadership," said Lam. "With the launch of IAB Accelerate, we are offering members the opportunity to create a more diverse talent force across the industry that will help lead us into the future of digital advertising."

Prior to joining IAB, Lam was the Precision Marketing Academy Director at TBWA\Worldwide, where she was responsible for leading a global employee training program for Nissan's internal and agency teams. Previously, she worked at the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), where she consulted with agency HR partners and leaders to help them develop their talent from entry-level to executive level across various trainings.

She is also the Co-Founder of Asians in Advertising , a community focused on creating opportunities for Asians and elevating them to higher leadership positions. She has been recognized as the 2021 3% Nancy Hill Award Recipient, 2018 Ad Club of NY i'mPART Women Fellow, 2016 ADCOLOR Futures, 2015 Ad Club of NY Rising Star, and 2012 She Runs It Educational Loan Relief Recipient.

"Jessalin is a seasoned learning and development leader, DEI champion, and mentor with more than a decade of experience across L&D, DEI, marketing, partnerships, business development, and consulting," said Goldstein. "Jessalin's desire to cultivate learning cultures and empower people to thrive and seize their potential, is an excellent asset to lead IAB's mission of helping to shape a more inclusive digital advertising industry."

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

