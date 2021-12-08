Aeromexico Reports November 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported November 2021 operational results.

Aeromexico transported 1 million 562 thousand passengers in November 2021 . Passengers carried were at 95.1% of November 2019 levels. Aeromexico carried 2.2% more Domestic passengers in November 2021 than in November 2019 , with International passengers carried at 79.8% of 2019 levels.

Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), was at 80.8% of November 2019 levels. Domestic capacity increased by 3.8% compared to November 2019 and international ASKs recovery reached 70.3% of November 2019 levels.

Demand measured in passenger kilometers (RPKs), was at 80.1% of November 2019 levels. Domestic demand increased by 7.7% compared to November 2019 , while international demand represented 68.0% of 2019 levels.

November load factor was 82.0%, a decrease of 0.2 compared to November 2019 . Domestic market load factor was 82.7%, an increase of 3.1 p.p. versus November 2019 . International load factor was 81.6%, a 1.9 p.p. decrease compared to November 2019 .

During November 2021 , Aeromexico announced that as of December 15 , it will resume operations from Guadalajara to Tijuana . It will initially operate seven weekly flights.



November

YTD November

2021 2020 2019 Var vs 2020 Var vs 2019

2021 2020 2019 Var vs

2020 Var vs

2019























RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,073 788 996 36.2% 7.7%

10,589 6,182 10,598 71.3% -0.1% International 1,548 506 2,278 206.0% -32.0%

12,605 8,508 28,164 48.2% -55.2% Total 2,621 1,293 3,274 102.6% -19.9%

23,194 14,690 38,762 57.9% -40.2%























ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,298 1,036 1,251 25.3% 3.8%

13,100 8,527 13,057 53.6% 0.3% International 1,917 1,092 2,728 75.6% -29.7%

17,891 14,442 33,518 23.9% -46.6% Total 3,215 2,128 3,979 51.1% -19.2%

30,991 22,969 46,574 34.9% -33.5%























Load Factor (itinerary, %)





p.p. p.p.







p.p. p.p. Domestic 82.7 76.0 79.6 6.7 3.1

80.8 72.6 81.2 8.3 -0.3 International 81.6 56.6 83.5 25.0 -1.9

73.3 68.3 84.0 5.0 -10.8 Total 82.0 67.0 82.3 15.0 -0.2

76.5 70.0 83.2 6.5 -6.7























Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)





















Domestic 1,144 790 1,120 44.9% 2.2%

11,131 6,343 12,006 75.5% -7.3% International 418 136 524 207.8% -20.2%

3,678 2,024 6,920 81.7% -46.8% Total 1,562 926 1,644 68.8% -4.9%

14,809 8,368 18,926 77.0% -21.8%



Figures may not sum to total due to rounding The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link:

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co

