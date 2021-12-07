Tugboat Logic, Security Assurance Platform, Accessible in AWS Marketplace

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic by OneTrust , a leading security assurance company, announced today that its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The Tugboat Logic SaaS solution is now accessible to more than 310,000 active AWS customers in 24 regions, who can purchase and pay for Tugboat Logic products through their AWS account.

Tugboat Logic by OneTrust is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance.

Channel partners can benefit from an automated and scalable way to both work with independent software vendors (ISVs) and sell on their behalf to their customers. Tugboat Logic has a leading security assurance solution and a lucrative channel business model to offer to these channel partners. Channel partners now have the option to add a new category of security assurance solution to their security portfolio of products and enjoy Tugboat Logic's rapid business expansion.

Tugboat Logic is a remote work-friendly solution that enables customers to implement InfoSec programs, manage compliance tasks and projects, collaborate with auditors, automate evidence collection, and achieve continuous compliance, all in the comfort of their own home. Tugboat Logic enables compliance audits to be done remotely via the cloud, and no in-person action is needed, as it was before the pandemic.

Yasyf Mohamedali, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Sym, said: "Having Tugboat Logic listed in AWS Marketplace makes it readily accessible to anyone who needs it. The solution enables us to more easily stay abreast of our compliance processes. That's one less headache for us as we focus on our business goals. As a security company, we are committed to ensuring diligent security and compliance, which is why we've opted to use Tugboat Logic."

Chee Tan, Vice President of Brand Development and Channels at Tugboat Logic, said: "Our ecommerce and digital marketplace strategy has created new ways for customers and channel partners to sign up with Tugboat Logic by OneTrust. The availability of Tugboat Logic on AWS Marketplace will further accelerate the adoption of the Tugboat Logic Security Assurance and Compliance Automation solution on top of the explosive growth we are already experiencing."

About Tugboat Logic by OneTrust

Tugboat Logic by OneTrust is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patented technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes. In 2021, OneTrust acquired Tugboat Logic to give growing companies a platform they can grow into as security programs mature. Website: https://www.tugboatlogic.com/

