Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva Presents: An Evening At Home With Mark Seliger And His 'Ultima Circle' Legendary Photographer Mark Seliger steps in front of his camera for the first time to capture a special moment with his close circle of friends and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva is a liquid so rare and precious that it deserves to be enjoyed with those you cherish the most, a sentiment that the brand was born from. When Don Julio González first set out on his tequila making journey in 1942, he created a special reserve intended only to be shared with his closest circle of family and friends. Just as Don Julio devoted his life to tequila making, Mark Seliger has devoted his to the art of photography, and both have become icons in their respective fields, not as a goal, but as a result. Now, with the release of this extremely special liquid, Mark is not only bringing to life the meaning of Ultima Circle, he's doing something he's never done before and stepping in front of his own camera to do so.

"This project was truly a labor of love. While I never get in front of my camera, I've always been a fan of Tequila Don Julio, and I've always loved having friends over to my home," shares Mark Seliger. "So when I was introduced to Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva, I loved not only the liquid but its powerful story, which inspired me to get together my close circle of friends for an evening at my place to savor each sip in each other's company. Now, we'll always be able to transport back to that moment with these images, and I can't wait to extend this feeling to someone else."

"Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva preserves Don Julio's ultimate legacy - the final agave harvest planted by Don Julio and his family in 2006," shares Brand Director Hadley Schafer. "This special release is truly meant for those nights with your closest friends that you never want to end, and together with Mark Seliger, an acclaimed photographer unparalleled in capturing those special moments, we're making sure they never do."

As such with this rare liquid comes an equally rare opportunity to enjoy your own Ultima Circle experience at Mark Seliger's Manhattan studio. Bidding in our online auction begins today at 12 p.m. Eastern Time for this exclusive experience inclusive of travel and accommodations for a 2 day stay in New York with up to three guests (21+) as well as an intimate dinner† and portrait session with Mark Seliger himself.** The winning bidder will be able to take home their very own print captured from the evening, something only A-listers have had the privilege to do up until now. The winning bid will be donated to New York Cares, a charity that Mark has continuously supported throughout the years, and Tequila Don Julio will match the winning bid (up to $10,000)‡. New York Cares is a nonprofit organization committed to meeting pressing needs by engaging caring New Yorkers in volunteer service. The online auction will be live for bidding until 2:59 p.m. Eastern Time on January 4, 2022. For more information about the online auction including how to bid, please visit CharityBuzz.com.

Available in extremely limited quantities, the first batch of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva is available in select markets while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $399.



Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT MARK SELIGER

In 1987, Mark Seliger began shooting for Rolling Stone. He was signed as their chief photographer in 1992. During his time at Rolling Stone, Seliger shot over 125 covers and began a long-term collaborative relationship with Design Director, Fred Woodward, which continued into their work with GQ. They have co-directed numerous music videos for artists such as Hole, Lenny Kravitz, Gillian Welch and Elvis Costello.



In 2011, he founded a non-profit exhibition space for photography called 401 Projects, which has featured shows for James Nachtwey, Eugene Richards, Albert Watson, Platon, among others. He also hosted the Emmy-nominated show "Capture" on YouTube's Reserve Channel, which focuses on candid conversations between established photographers such as Platon, Mary Ellen Mark, Martin Schoeller, Bob Gruen, etc. and celebrities who are interested in photography (Dylan McDermott, Helena Christensen, Judd Apatow).

Seliger continues his love of the darkroom by using the platinum palladium process to create large-scale, 30"x40" prints, and his photographs have been exhibited in museums and galleries. He has also published numerous books, including: The City That Finally Sleeps (Brilliant, 2021), Mark Seliger Photographs (Abrams, 2018), On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories (Rizzoli,2016), Listen (Rizzoli, 2010), Mark Seliger: The Music Book (teNeues, 2008), In My

Stairwell (Rizzoli, 2005), Lenny Kravitz/Mark Seliger (Arena, 2001), Physiognomy (Bullfinch, 1999) and When They Came to Take My Father – Voices from the Holocaust (Arcade, 1996).

†Excludes alcohol beverages.

**Must be 21+ to bid. Date of experience subject to Mr. Seliger's availability but must be used within 1 year of close of auction. Experience offered for sale AS IS. Bid is a legally binding agreement to purchase experience at corresponding price. Auction ends January 4th, 2022 at 3PM Eastern Time. Winning bid may not be tax deductible. Subject to Auction Rules at charitybuzz.com; be sure to review same, including complete item description before bidding.

‡ No minimum donation.

