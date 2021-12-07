SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GDP, ZIXI, CPLG, and MCFE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a subsidiary of Paloma Partners VI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P., via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GDP shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of GDP common stock that they hold. If you own GDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdp

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Open Text Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ZIXI shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each share of ZIXI common stock that they hold. If you own ZIXI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zixi

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CPLG through a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CPLG shareholders will receive $15.65 in cash for each share of CPLG common stock that they hold. If you own CPLG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cplg

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MCFE shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of MCFE common stock that they hold. If you own MCFE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mcfe

