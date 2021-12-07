NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it was selected along with Mars, Incorporated, as the winner of the 2021 Acquia Engage Award for "Leader of the Pack: Retail." The Acquia Engage Awards recognize high-impact digital experiences that organizations worldwide are building with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform, including Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud. Winners demonstrate an advanced level of functionality, integration, performance, and user experience.

EPAM and Mars Win 2021 Acquia Engage Award

"We are honored to be recognized alongside Mars for this award," said Seth Gregory, Director, Software Engineering, and Head of the Acquia and Drupal Practice at EPAM. "Leveraging the power of Acquia Site Factory, our teams collaborated to bring a platform to life that enables the accelerated delivery of compelling, consistent, and engaging digital web experiences at scale to match the standards of Mars' world-class brands."

Mars worked with EPAM to develop its vision of a "starter kit," a shared toolkit that provides all Mars brands with a well-defined process and consistent starting point for building brand and campaign web destinations. Prior to the creation of this platform toolkit, Mars relied on "one-off" website development services that led to many separate implementations unique to each individual segment or brand, rather than a broad implementation with a single, shared approach for the whole corporation.

"For our brands to deliver inclusive, engaging and elevated consumer experiences, it's essential to provide our teams with easy-to-assemble online experiences that are accessible, high-performing and favor interactions across all devices," said Richard Dartois, Director Digital Demand Engineering, Mars, Incorporated. "Thanks to EPAM's advisory services, collaborative approach and digital engineering excellence, together we designed and built a modern website system that enables 100x scale while consistently delivering the experiences we need today for the world we want tomorrow."

With Acquia Site Factory as the underlying infrastructure, the project team rapidly created a unified platform that provides new compelling digital experiences for all Mars brands while ensuring compliance, delivering easy maintenance, and reducing costs. The toolkit helps Mars brands to easily create, build, manage and scale new sites independently without developer intervention—leading to a 50 percent reduction in web development time and a 40 percent decrease in ongoing web maintenance costs.

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open-source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Open DXP enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out.

"Showcasing the most impressive digital experiences, across industries and geographies, is a highlight of Acquia Engage," said Lynne Capozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Acquia. "Each customer's story demonstrates the impact that creatively designed and thoroughly executed digital experiences can have on customer engagement and organizational performance."

To learn more about EPAM and Mars' award-winning project, watch the Acquia Engage 2021 on-demand session, How sweet it is: Inside the EPAM and Mars digital transformation, or read the case study.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 40 countries across five continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies and in 2020, Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

