Danone North America Away from Home and 7-Eleven Launch New, On-the-Go Snack: Apple Pie Parfait Made with Oikos Greek Nonfat Yogurt

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of fall, Danone North America Away from Home has officially launched its exclusive new Apple Pie Parfait Made with Oikos Greek Nonfat Yogurt in participating 7-Eleven® stores across the country.

Danone and 7-Eleven Launch New, On-the-Go Snack Apple Pie Parfait Made with Oikos Greek Nonfat Yogurt

Made with Oikos Nonfat Greek Yogurt, this 6-ounce parfait boasts 12 grams of protein. The parfait combines the protein punch of Oikos with the crunch and crave-worthy flavors of apples, cinnamon, and granola with a pecan topper.

"We're excited to partner with 7-Eleven to bring their customers a delicious snack that provides the taste and protein consumers are seeking for on-the-road food," said Surbhi Martin, vice president, Greek & Functional Nutrition, Danone North America. "Together we developed the Apple Pie Parfait made with Oikos Nonfat Greek Yogurt to meet several top trends among convenience store shoppers, including the desire for on-the-go options, nostalgic flavors and indulgent tastes."

Whether consumers are looking to start their day off with breakfast with protein or for an indulgent snack to help get them through the afternoon, this new yogurt parfait meets the consumer needs.

"We're delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of our customers' favorite brands, Oikos and Danone North America, and dream up an exclusive product, only available at 7-Eleven stores," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven fresh food product director. "7-Eleven customers are looking for convenience when they shop with us, so offering them a delicious, protein-packed option like the Apple Pie Parfait, was a no brainer. The parfait also delivers a seasonal flavor we all know and love, inspiring joy and nostalgia during the holiday season."

The 6-ounce Apple Pie Parfait made with Oikos Greek Nonfat Yogurt, offered in a majority of 7-Eleven stores nationwide, can be found in the open-air coolers and will be available through February 2022. To celebrate the arrival of this tasty treat, customers can enjoy $1 off the Apple Pie Parfait Made with Oikos Greek Nonfat Yogurt until Jan. 4, 2022, through the 7Rewards® loyalty program on the 7–Eleven mobile app. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is 7-Eleven's proprietary loyalty program where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 17,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app available throughout the US, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/ . For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

