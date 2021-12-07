Consumer Guide Automotive Announces Recipients Of Its 2022 Best Buy Awards

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Guide® Automotive, the leading publisher of authoritative, unbiased new-car reviews for 55 years, today announced the recipients of its 2022 Best Buy Awards. A Consumer Guide Best Buy represents the finest balance of attributes and value in its class. For 2022, 46 Best Buys have been awarded in 20 classes, providing clear, easy choices for consumers.

Consumer Guide

Ford, Hyundai, and Kia are Consumer Guide's most awarded brands for 2022—each earned an impressive five Best Buy awards.

"Ford, Hyundai, and Kia all have broad product lineups, offering something in most every category. Our editors named five vehicles from each of these brands to our Best Buy roster, as we found them to be among the very best in their respective segments," said Publisher Tom Appel, who led the editors' selection process for this year's list.

The complete list of Consumer Guide Automotive 2022 Best Buy Awards can be viewed at http://consumerguide.com/best-buys/. And watch for the Consumer Guide® Automotive 2022 Car & Truck Best Buys magazine on newsstands nationwide now.

Listen to a complete rundown of this year's Best Buys on Episode 109 of the Consumer Guide Car Stuff Podcast, available for download on all major podcast platforms.

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors utilize objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

The key to Consumer Guide Automotive's annual Best Buy Awards is the careful evaluation of every aspect of each vehicle as it relates to consumers' real-world driving experience. It is this thoroughness that leads consumers to check Consumer Guide Automotive reviews before buying a new vehicle.

Consumer Guide's editorial team drives more than 100,000 miles every year evaluating what these vehicles do well—and what they don't. Whether it is driving through the city, on highways, in rural areas, on long trips, or simply picking up the kids at school, these vehicles are tested in the same way that typical car buyers would use their vehicles.

Complete reviews of the winning vehicles, as well as other pertinent information for in-market car buyers, can be found at http://consumerguide.com. For a daily dose of automotive news, test-drive reviews, humor, and history, visit the CG Daily Drive blog at http://blog.consumerguide.com/.

For more information, please contact Tom Appel at tom@cgauto.com or by phone at 847-329-5764.

ABOUT CONSUMER GUIDE AUTOMOTIVE

Since 1967, Consumer Guide has published authoritative, objective reviews of new and used cars and trucks. Consumer Guide's singular focus is to make car shopping easier for consumers. Consumer Guide editors provide professional, unbiased evaluations of nearly 1500 new and used vehicles as well as expert shopping advice and insightful automotive editorials. Consumer Guide is based in Morton Grove, IL. It is published by Publications International, Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consumer Guide Automotive