Stafford Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® Opens Today With A Fresh Look

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stafford Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter, is now open for guests to come in and enjoy bold, flavorful Cajun-inspired dishes. The restaurant located at 12770 Southwest Fwy, in Stafford, TX recently underwent a facelift and now boasts a fresh look for guests to experience the lively Razzoo's atmosphere. The location was given the glow-up treatment from the inside and out.

"After a brief renovation period, we are delighted to welcome back our guests and share with them the fresh look that we have in our Stafford location," said Jeff Powell, Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "We're looking forward to serving up our great tasting food in an updated space and we're certain our fans will enjoy it too. We appreciate our guests being patient with us over the past couple of weeks, so we could make these exciting changes."

The Stafford Razzoo's now features new windows and front doors, has shiplap siding, boasts a modernized interior tile color palette, exterior color, and refreshed tile floors. Razzoo's gave the back of the house some love too and made improvements in the kitchen area. Throughout the restaurant, new coats of paint round out the look.

For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .

