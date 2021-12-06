Pattern Energy and RETA Announce Energization of Western Spirit Transmission Line in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy) and the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA) announced today the Western Spirit Transmission line has been energized and is fully operational. The 155-mile 345 kV transmission line, developed jointly by Pattern Energy and RETA, will collect up to 800 megawatts (MW) of wind power from central New Mexico and connect it to the electric grid managed by Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) near Albuquerque. PNM will acquire and operate the transmission line shortly after commissioning is fully completed.

"This is a big day for New Mexico as we open access to new sources of clean and affordable energy to consumers across the state and region," said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. "Wind power has already begun flowing on the line and later this month we will complete our Western Spirit Wind projects – the largest single-phase renewable energy buildout in U.S. history – utilizing this new line and other infrastructure to bring on a full 1,050 MW of clean renewable power. Thanks to New Mexico's mighty winds – some of the strongest wind resources in the entire country – these nearly $2 billion projects created thousands of jobs, generated economic activity in rural areas, and will now generate pollution-free clean power for thousands of homes. We are proud to have designed this project with input and support from the local communities, environmental organizations and state government, making this a successful collaborative investment in New Mexico infrastructure."

"This is the largest transmission upgrade to the PNM system since the 1980s and is increasing grid reliability by harnessing New Mexico's natural resources," said Robert E. Busch, Chairman of RETA. "Today marks a critical milestone to achieve the State of New Mexico's vision of zero carbon emissions by 2045. After a decade of hard work RETA is accomplishing what it was tasked to do. The completion of the Western Spirit transmission line and wind farms will be a major leap for New Mexico toward a clean energy future."

The Western Spirit Transmission line was developed jointly by Pattern Energy and RETA, with many years of feasibility evaluation, planning, permitting, design, land acquisition, financing, government agency coordination; and ultimately procurement, construction, testing, and operation. EC Source Services, a MasTec Company, served as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor on the transmission line.

The Western Spirit Transmission line is enabling the construction of Pattern Energy's suite of Western Spirit Wind power projects, which is scheduled for completion at the end of December 2021. Totaling more than 1,050 megawatts (MW), the Western Spirit Wind projects represent the largest single-phase renewable power build out in U.S. history. The four wind projects that comprise Western Spirit Wind are located in Guadalupe, Lincoln and Torrance Counties in central New Mexico.

Adding more renewable energy to the grid reduces the need to burn coal and natural gas. In addition to reducing emissions, the Western Spirit Transmission line will reduce water withdrawal from lakes and rivers by 850 million gallons per year – water that would otherwise be needed for cooling thermal power plants.

Pattern Energy has more than 4,500 MW of New Mexico wind in operation or development, representing over $9.5 billion of planned investments. For more information, please visit patternenergynewmexico.com.

About RETA

RETA was created by New Mexico lawmakers to facilitate the development of electric transmission and storage projects. RETA's role is to encourage and facilitate the development of new transmission and storage infrastructure needed to enable critical development of New Mexico's extensive renewable energy resources. These projects ensure that power from New Mexico's remote renewable energy facilities can be connected to both in-state and export electricity markets. In addition, RETA projects upgrade grid reliability, improve operational flexibility, and relieve transmission congestion. For more information, visit https://nmreta.com.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 28 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of 4,400 MW in the United States, Canada and Japan. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit patternenergy.com.

