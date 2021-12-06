InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Protect Against the Rain (WDH-2687)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective accessory to keep a person and their backpack dry while traveling in the rain," said an inventor, from Silver Spring, Md., "so I invented the RAIN MASK. My design provides added comfort and protection during inclement weather."

The invention provides an effective way to protect an individual against the rain and other weather. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of using an umbrella. As a result, it helps to keep the user dry and comfortable and it also ensures that a backpack is protected. The invention features a durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

